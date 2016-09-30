Lena Dunhams tårfyllda farväl

I fredags spelades de sista scenerna till HBO-serien "Girls" in och via Instagram har skaparen Lena Dunham delat med sig av flera känslosamma avskedsinlägg.
"Vi är klara. Nu har vi gjort allt", skriver hon intill en bild av sig själv i tårar.
Girls Goodbye (1 of 3) It’s 2 am on Friday morning and we just finished shooting Girls. Forever. No insert shots of cell phones or exteriors to grab. We’re not missing a quick shot of Shosh marching down a Soho street. We’re finished. We did it all. Jenni called that final cut, I dropped my costume on our van floors (sorry Kristen, sorry I never hang my damned costume) and we got into our vans to head home for the last time. To say I don't enjoy goodbyes is an understatement. But, as a wise woman once told me, "relish it. We so rarely get to choose our goodbyes." She's right. And we got to choose this one. But that doesn't mean it's easy-- I know I'm not alone in the Girls family when I say this is the end of the largest and most potent chapter of my life so far. Before Girls I had zero identity, zero self-love and an urgent sense of untapped creative desire that kept me up and sweating at night in other people's beds, wondering why vague sexual affirmation wasn’t enough to make me feel human. I had hardly an inkling of the responsibility we take on when we tell stories, or of the power words can have, but what I had- as an obsessed fan of shows from Girlfriends to Felicity to Ally McBeal- was the audacity to think that people might want to see women like my friends and me (broken, imperfect, angry) on television. When we shot our pilot six years ago, I never dreamed that I could be so fulfilled by the process of art-making, of collaboration, of honest expression. And so through this show I developed an identity, gained a new kind of family and began my life in earnest. It's an embarrassment of riches. There are too many essential personnel to name here, and the messages I have for them are far too intimate for this modern venue, but I trust I've made it clear who you are and what you mean to me. If I haven't, please feel free to demand explanations.
Sex säsonger, 62 avsnitt och två Golden globe-statyetter. Nästa år tar "Girls" farväl av sin tv-publik men redan nu, i samband med det sista inspelningstillfället, har Lena Dunham tagit tillfället i akt tacka alla fans i ett inlägg på Instagram:
"Ni har fått mig att tro att det finns en plats för konstiga tjejer och de som inte vet vem de ska älska än. Och jag vet att ni kommer att ge samma varma mottagande till alla de radikala och viktiga kvinnliga rösterna som kommer att höras i tv inom den närmsta framtiden. För vi är bara precis i början av en gyllene era där varje kvinna, utan undantag på grund av vare sig ursprung, religion, kroppstyp eller det kön man ursprungligen tilldelats, kan berätta sin historia och få den hörd". LÄS OCKSÅ Oväntade twisten i succéserien ”Girls”
När TT träffade Dunham i vintras, inför den femte och näst sista säsongen, berättade hon om att hon hade kommit fram till att tv-seriens slutgiltiga budskap sannolikt skulle komma att landa i det som var själva utgångspunkten:
– Det är idén om att det är okej att vara flera saker samtidigt, och att vara komplicerad. Kvinnliga roller ska inte behöva vara flickvännen, eller slampan, eller skämtaren, eller den tjocka, eller den sexiga. De ska få inrymma flera olika sidor. Vi har visat hur det kan se ut, sade hon då.
I Sverige visas "Girls" på HBO Nordic och C More.