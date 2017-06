Fansens galna Robyn-teori sprids av tusentals

Utdrag ur texten till ”Dancing on my own”

”I'm in the corner, watching you kiss her, ohh

I'm right over here, why can't you see me, ohh

I'm giving it my all, but I'm not the girl you're taking home, ooo

I keep dancing on my own (I keep dancing on my own)”

Utdrag ur texten till ”Call your girlfriend”

”Call your girlfriend

It's time you had the talk

Give your reasons

Say it's not her fault

But you just met somebody new”