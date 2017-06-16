Liam Payne: ”I wanna make my son proud”







He’s free now.

But freedom comes with responsibility.

In an interview with Nöjesbladet former One Direction-member tells why it was a hard decision to start a solo career and describes his feelings about being a father for the first time.

– I’ve got a bigger responsibility now. Everything I do will reflect back at my son, he says.

This isn’t the first time Liam Payne , 23, is visiting Sweden. But it’s the first time he’s here on his own.

It’s been 15 months since One Direction did their last show being the most famous boyband in the world. Payne is the last of the four to make his solo debut. The responsibility is bigger now. For the first time he’s the one in charge of his career.

It wasn’t an easy descision to go solo.

– No, not at all. For me personally it was a big decision to be made. There was a lot going on in my life at the time. I was just finding out I was having a little baby boy and it was amazing and life was amazing...but I had tried to be a singer for ten years, so I couldn’t really turn my back on being a solo artist, he says.

In March, Payne and his girlfriend Cheryl Cole , 33, announced they had become parents to a son, Bear .

– Everything in life changes when you become a parent. It affects everything from the moment you get up in the morning. There’s a whole different set of things to do. It’s a different mentality, you’re setting an example for a younger generation than yourself. You have to grow.

I guess it’s kind of scary to go from such a big success as One Direction to something else?

– Yeah, exactly. You never want to take a step back in life, and obviously I’ve got more to work for now that I have a family. I wanna make them proud. I wanna make my girlfriend proud of me, and my son proud.

