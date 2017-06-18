Polisen i London: ”Antalet saknade efter branden har stigit”
I går gick polisen i London ut med att 58 människor befaras döda efter branden i Grenfell Tower.
I dag meddelar man att siffran har stigit.
Branden i London. Foto: DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP
Polisen uppger för Press Association att antalet människor som fortfarande saknas efter branden i Grenfell Tower har stigit.
De har inte angett någon ny siffra.
► Texten uppdateras.
