Attack in central Stockholm: ”Multiple casualties”

Lorry drives into crowd on pedestrian street

At least three people have died during an attack where a lorry crashed into pedestrians in the Swedish capital Friday afternoon.

”Sweden has been attacked, everything points to an act of terror”, says Swedish prime minister Stefan Löfven.

Police are currently urging people to stay away from downtown Stockholm.

All hospitals in the Stockholm area have been put in a state of emergency.

✓ This is a breaking news story, this article is uppdated regularly

At 2:53 pm, Friday afternoon, police was alerted to Drottninggatan, a main shopping street in downtown Stockholm.

An hour later Swedish prime minister Stefan Löfven states that Sweden has become the scene for an apparent terrorist attack.

”Points to an act of terror”

”Sweden has been attacked, everything points to an act of terror” says Löfven in a brief statement.

A lorry was, in what seems to be a deliberate attack, driven several blocks along the pedestrian street and both hit and ran over several people. According to the Swedish Security Service at least two have been found dead and there is ”a large number of wounded”.

The lorry then drove straight into the storefront of the Åhléns department store, a main spot for Friday shoppers in the Swedish capital. Shortly thereafter the lorry caught fire.

”I saw hundreds of people running. They ran for their lives” says eyewitness Anna to Aftonbladet. ”I turned and ran aswell!”

Panic as the lorry ran over people

Swedish public radio, SR, reported previously that the Swedish prime minister confirmed that an arrest had been made, but at a press conference at 5:50 pm, Friday afternoon, the Swedish Security Service says that no one has been arrested as of yet.

Another eywitness, Durde, tells Aftonbladet of how he saw the lorry hit innocent bystanders: ”The lorry just drove, full speed ahead, down Drottninggatan hitting people” he says. ”We had to throw ourselves into an H&M store, and then the lorry hit Åhléns”.

Doing some Friday shopping on the street of Drottninggatan Jan Granroth heard people scream: ”We were inside a shoe store and heard noise. I looked out from the store to see this huge truck slam into the wall on the opposite side of the street” says he.

”I ran as fast as I could”

Granroth had to escape through an emergency exit out onto a neighboring backstreet.

Dimitris, another eyewitness describes the panic when the truck came out of nowhere.

”I was walking on the main street when a big truck came out of nowhere” he tells Aftonbladet. ”I could not see if anyone was driving it, but it seemed out of control. I saw at least two people being run over. I ran as fast as I could away from there”.

Central Stockholm is currently under a complete lockdown. Car traffic as well as trains and underground trains have all been blocked from entering or leaving the area.

Bomb threat against the Central station

The Swedish government offices, situated a block from Drottninggatan, approximately 700 meters from where the attack took place, has been evacuated and all ministers put to safety.

The Stockholm central station, in close proximity to both Drottninggatan shopping street and Åhléns department store, has also been evacuated after a bomb threat, presumed to be related to the attack on street level.

Police are urging people to stay away from downtown Stockholm and to avoid large crowds.

Security footage of man ”wanted for questioning”

Swedish Security Service told during a press conference right before 6pm Friday afternoon, that the lorry, belonging to a well known Swedish brewery, was stolen in central Stockholm shortly before the attack.

During the press conference the Swedish Security Service also presented of a picture from security footage, taken in close proximity to the Åhléns department store, of a man wanted for questioning. According to the Security Service the man is not a suspect but rather a person of interest, and might have information of importance for the ongoing investigation.

✓ More information to come