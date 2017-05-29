Blicken som alla pratar om – efter Arsenals cuptriumf
Per Mertesacker hade varit skadad i drygt ett år när han fick chansen från start för Arsenal i FA cup-finalen mot Chelsea.
Den tyske jätten ledde ”Gunners” till seger och hyllades stort efter matchen.
En som var uppenbart imponerad var Arsenals fixstjärna Alexis Sanchez.
Per Mertesacker hade inte startat en match för Arsenal på över ett år – och aldrig någonsin spelat i en trebackslinje.
Men med Laurent Koscielny avstängd och Gabriel och Mustafi skadade fick den store tysken chansen mellan Rob Holding och Nacho Monreal i FA cup-finalen mellan Arsenal och Chelsa i lördags.
32-åringen tackade för förtroendet med en nästintill felfri insats när Arsenal vann titeln för 13:e gången totalt och sjunde gången under Wenger.
– Alla litade på mig och stöttade mig under säsongen. Laget och ledarna trodde på mig och det är avgörande i sådana här lägen. Jag var skyldig laget och klubben att vara redo och inställd på 120 minuter och straffar, sa Mertesacker på presskonferensen efter matchen.
Daily Mirror, The Independent och The Guardian gav tysken en nia (av tio) i betyg – högst av alla spelare.
Det var dock Alexis Sanchez som officiellt utsågs till matchens lirare och i tv-intervjun efter matchen fick han ta emot priset från Mertesacker.
En stillbild från den intervjun har blivit viral och alla drar samma skämt.
I just want someone who looks at me like Alexis looks at Mertesacker https://t.co/1sx7WTkEINI just want someone who looks at me like Alexis looks at Mertesacker https://t.co/1sx7WTkEIN
