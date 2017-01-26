Logga inProva
ENGELSKA LIGACUPEN 2016/2017

Zlatan spelar från start

Foto: Dave Thompson, TT
FOTBOLL

Semifinal mot Hull City i Ligacupen.

Då spelar Zlatan Ibrahimovic från start för Manchester United.

Manchester United har en 2–0-ledning att gå på inför returen mot Hull City i torsdagens semifinal.

Då väljer José Mourinho att spela Zlatan Ibrahimovic från start.

Svensken, som spelade hela matchen när United kryssade borta mot Stoke i helgen, var inte med i truppen i första cupsemi-mötet.

SIMON SJÖSTRAND