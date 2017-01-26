Zlatan spelar från start
Foto: Dave Thompson, TT
Semifinal mot Hull City i Ligacupen.
Då spelar Zlatan Ibrahimovic från start för Manchester United.
Manchester United har en 2–0-ledning att gå på inför returen mot Hull City i torsdagens semifinal.
Då väljer José Mourinho att spela Zlatan Ibrahimovic från start.
Svensken, som spelade hela matchen när United kryssade borta mot Stoke i helgen, var inte med i truppen i första cupsemi-mötet.
Here's how we'll line up tonight in the #EFLCup semi-final second leg... #MUFC https://t.co/OAe4v7Uz0p