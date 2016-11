Öppna attacken på OS-medaljören

Am throughly abused by @sunetteviljoen and her girlfriend day and night — RSA Min of Sport (@MbalulaFikile) 7 november 2016

@sunetteviljoen declared for all to kno she doesn't want the money. ..now she needs the money I must jump @sunetteviljoen — RSA Min of Sport (@MbalulaFikile) 7 november 2016

There's something some of or you do not understand, Non of the athletes are entitled to what we give. What was due to her was payed. — RSA Min of Sport (@MbalulaFikile) 7 november 2016

Emails, Calls,SMS, tweets and everything we've been harassed by someone who doesn't appreciate due process,makes demands daily. That's abuse — RSA Min of Sport (@MbalulaFikile) 7 november 2016