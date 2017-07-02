Logga inProva
Sundqvist får envägskontrakt med St Louis

Spelade sparsamt i Penguins – det ser det ut att bli ändring på nu.
HOCKEY

Natten mot midsommardagen bytte St Louis Blues till sig rättigheterna för Oskar Sundqvist.

Nu har 23-åringen skrivit sitt första envägskontrakt i NHL - för att kunna ersätta en annan svensk.

– Med Patrik Berglunds skada hoppas vi att han kan gå rakt in och ta en centerplats i tredjekedjan, säger Blues general manager Doug Armstrong till klubbens hemsida.

Oskar Sundqvist, 23, gjorde tio matcher för blivande Stanley Cup-mästarna Pittsburgh Penguins den gångna säsongen.

Men slutspelet fick han följa från läktarplats samtidigt som han spelade 63 matcher i farmarlaget Wikes-Barres/Scranton Penguins under säsongens gång.

Men så under natten mot midsommardagen blev 23-åringen från Boden, med ett förlutet i Skellefteå AIK, trejdad till St Louis Blues. Vilket innebar att klubben bytte till sig rättigheterna för centern.

Envägskontrakt

När sedan juni övergick till juli fick klubbarna skriva kontrakt med spelare som då blivit free agents. Då kritade Sundqvist på ett envägskontrakt, värt 5,7 miljoner svenska kronor för ett år.

Just att svensken skrivit på ett envägskontrakt innebär, förutom att chanserna till spel i NHL borde öka, även att han behåller samma lön i fall han blir nerskickad till AHL.

Efter tre år i Pittsburghs organisation med tvåvägsavtal blir det nu en ny verklighet för Sundqvist, som ser ut att kunna ersätta en annan svensk i St Louis.

– Med Patrik Berglunds skada hoppas vi att han kan gå rakt in och ta en centerplats i tredjekedjan. Men om det inte blir så kommer han säkert vara en av de 14 forwards vi börjar säsongen med, säger Blues general manager Doug Armstrong till klubbens hemsida.

Josefson till Buffalo

Utöver Sundqvist skrev Blues även kontrakt med Chris Thorburn, från Winnipeg Jets, och Beau Bennet, senast i New Jersey Devils.

– Vi har förbättrat djupet i truppen, och hoppas kunna ge plats för de yngre spelarna, kommenterar Armstrong.

Förutom Sundqvist har även Jacob Josefson skrivit ett ettårskontrakt med Buffalo Sabres, värt 5,9 miljoner kronor, efter sju säsonger i New Jersey Devils.

Jhonas Enroth och Viktor Stålberg är däremot två spelare som fortfarande står utan något kontrakt för kommande säsong.

