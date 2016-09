Vändningen: Rakell nära nytt kontrakt

Unlike a lot of the RFAs, there appears to be ongoing dialogue between Rakell and ANA, which seems somewhat positive. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) 28 september 2016

Rakell had been looking for Victor Rask (CAR) type deal, 6 x $4M, but Ducks adamant about not going that high. ANA no interest in bridge. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) 28 september 2016

So I'm surmising Rakell will get a 6-year deal in ANA but at some number below $4M AAV. Question remains, how much below? — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) 28 september 2016