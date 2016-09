MMA-svenskens son död i tragisk olycka

The support we have received from the Martial Arts world is unreal. From #BJJ to #KravMaga to MMA. Tears are running down my cheeks as I look at this picture of my little boy and read the message from @bashboxing and @cxf_mma #Repost @bashboxing with @repostapp ・・・ Our event #Sept10th will be dedicated entirely to the memory of Liam Kowal. If you have been to one of our fights chances are you know Marcus Kowal. To know the man, is to love the man. As the owner of @systemstrainingcenter and @systemstcencino Marcus is a huge part of our family. Fewer men posses a better attitude or general love of life than Mac. Today we received the worst news imaginable. His 15 month old son, Liam, was tragically killed when he was hit by a drunk driver yesterday afternoon. While in his stroller, Liam and his Aunt were in the crosswalk when an SUV barreled through them before fleeing the scene. Liam bravely, and valiantly fought for his life, but ended up succumbing to his injuries. At this time, all we can do is support Marcus, his wife Mishel and Liam's Aunt who was also injured in the accident. In order to do so, we will be donating a portion of every ticket sold to a fund in Liam's memory, that will be set aside for the family....We will also be holding a silent auction of some very high quality signed boxing and #MMA merchandise with the proceeds also being collected for the family. Please continue to pray for Marcus, Mishel and their family.....CXF4 Crossroads is now CXF "For Liam" #prayersforliamkowal #CXFForLiam #weareone @mrlightsout21 @bashboxing @lightsout_promotion @theclinchreport @custom_t_shirt_printing

