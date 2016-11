Murray världsetta efter walk over

Congrats to @andy_murray on being the new world number 1! Much deserved accomplishment for him, and glad he got there. Long time coming ! — andyroddick (@andyroddick) November 5, 2016

Congratulations @andy_murray for reaching the pinnacle of our sport- #1!!! And that's not a hash tag- that is #1:). — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) November 5, 2016

Our sport has a new number 1. Huge congrats to @andy_murray and his team #number1 — Magnus Norman (@normansweden) November 5, 2016

What a wonderful year for @andy_murray Congratulations on making history as the new #1 — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) November 5, 2016