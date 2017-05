Efter fiaskot: ’Örnen’ startar på Vincennes

We make some mistakes. I learn a lot in one afternoon. Now Bold Eagle doesn't blended, breed tuesday. We will Go 25 june #Vincennes S.G pic.twitter.com/5H2zfitQlp

We win together, we lose together, Franck Nivard isn't to blame. We will be together in #Elitloppet2018 Sébastien Guarato about #boldeagle pic.twitter.com/fwTt3t9GHL