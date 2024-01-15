Dags för Emmygalan – Skarsgård har ny chans till vinst

TT

Uppdaterad 2024-01-16 | Publicerad 2024-01-15

Efter att ha skjutits upp på grund av Hollywoodstrejken är det till slut dags för tv-galan Emmy Awards.

Störst chans att ta hem pris har ”Succession”, som fått 27 nomineringar.

Vanligtvis hålls Emmy-galan i september, men strejken bland manusförfattare och skådespelare i Hollywood gjorde att evenemanget sköts upp ett halvår. Nu äger galan rum natten mot tisdag, med start klockan 02.00 svensk tid.

expand-left helskärm Emmy-galan sänds från Los Angeles natten mot tisdag svensk tid. Arkivbild.

Värd för galan är ”Blackish”-skådespelaren Anthony Anderson. Han har aldrig tidigare lett Emmy-galan, men har varit värd för NAACP Image Awards åtta gånger.

Som vanligt, skriver Variety, ligger HBO-serier bra till för att kamma hem priser. Flaggskeppet ”Succession”, som gick i mål med sin sista säsong i fjol, är nominerad 27 gånger. Bland annat är Alexander Skarsgård nominerad för sin gästroll som antagonisten Lukas Matsson.

Näst flest nomineringar har ”The last of us”, 24 stycken, och trea kommer ”The White Lotus” med 23 nomineringar.

Förseningen gör att priserna som delas ut inte riktigt är i synk med sändningsdatumen. Till exempel är ”The bear” nominerad till 13 priser – men för sin första säsong, trots att andra säsongen redan har sänts. Rösterna har också lagts för flera månader sedan, den 28 augusti.

expand-left helskärm Alexander Skarsgård är nominerad till en Emmy. Arkivbild.

Alla nominerade:

Bästa dramaserie

Andor (Disney+)

Better Call Saul (AMC)

The Crown (Netflix)

House of the Dragon (HBO/Max)

The Last of Us (HBO/Max)

Succession (HBO/Max)

The White Lotus (HBO/Max)

Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Bästa manliga skådespelare i en dramaserie

Jeff Bridges (The Old Man)

Brian Cox (Succession)

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us)

Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Bästa kvinnliga skådespelare i en dramaserie

Sharon Horgan (Bad Sisters)

Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us)

Keri Russell (The Diplomat)

Sarah Snook (Succession)

Bästa manliga biroll i en dramaserie

F. Murray Abraham (The White Lotus)

Nicholas Braun (Succession)

Michael Imperioli (The White Lotus)

Theo James (The White Lotus)

Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)

Alan Ruck (Succession)

Will Sharpe (The White Lotus)

Alexander Skarsgård (Succession)

Bästa kvinnliga biroll i en dramaserie

Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)

Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown)

Meghann Fahy (The White Lotus)

Sabrina Impacciatore (The White Lotus)

Aubrey Plaza (The White Lotus)

Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)

J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)

Simona Tabasco (The White Lotus)

Bästa komediserie

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Barry (HBO/Max)

The Bear (FX)

Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Wednesday (Netflix)

Bästa kvinnliga skådespelare i en komediserie

Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face)

Jenna Ortega (Wednesday)

Bästa manliga skådespelare i en komediserie

Bill Hader (Barry)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Jason Segel (Shrinking)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)

Bästa manliga biroll i en komediserie

Anthony Carrigan (Barry)

Phil Dunster (Ted Lasso)

Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)

James Marsden (Jury Duty)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear)

Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)

Henry Winkler (Barry)

Bästa kvinnliga biroll i en komediserie

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)

Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)

Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

Jessica Williams (Shrinking)

Bästa mini- eller antologiserie

Beef (Netflix)

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)

Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)

Fleishman Is in Trouble (FX)

Obi-Wan Kenobi (Disney+)

Bästa kvinnliga skådespelare i en mini- eller antologiserie eller tv-film

Lizzy Caplan (Fleishman Is in Trouble)

Jessica Chastain (George & Tammy)

Dominique Fishback (Swarm)

Kathryn Hahn (Tiny Beautiful Things)

Riley Keough (Daisy Jones & the Six)

Ali Wong (Beef)

Bästa manliga skådespelare i en mini- eller antologiserie eller tv-film

Taron Egerton (Black Bird)

Kumail Nanjiani (Welcome to Chippendales)

Evan Peters (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)

Daniel Radcliffe (Weird: The Al Yankovic Story)

Michael Shannon (George & Tammy)

Steven Yeun (Beef)

Bästa manliga biroll i en mini- eller antologiserie eller tv-film

Murray Bartlett (Welcome To Chippendales)

Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird)

Richard Jenkins (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)

Joseph Lee (Beef)

Ray Liotta (Black Bird)

Young Mazino (Beef)

Jesse Plemons (Love & Death)

Bästa kvinnliga biroll i en mini- eller antologiserie eller tv-film

Annaleigh Ashford (Welcome To Chippendales)

Maria Bello (Beef)

Claire Danes (Fleishman Is In Trouble)

Juliette Lewis (Welcome to Chippendales)

Camila Morrone (Daisy Jones & The Six)

Niecy Nash-Betts (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)

Merritt Wever (Tiny Beautiful Things)

Bästa manus i en komediserie

Barry (HBO Max) skriven av Bill Hader

The Bear (FX) skriven av Christopher Storer

Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee) skriven av Mekki Leeper

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu) skriven av John Hoffman, Matteo Borghese, Rob Turbovsky

The Other Two (HBO Max) skriven av Chris Kelly, Sarah Schneider

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+) skriven av Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, Jason Sudeikis

Bästa manus i en dramaserie

Andor (Disney+) skriven av Beau Willimon

Bad Sisters (Apple TV+) skriven av Sharon Horgan, Dave Finkel, Brett Baer

Better Call Saul (AMC) skriven av Gordon Smit

Better Call Saul (AMC) skriven av Peter Gould

The Last Of Us (HBO Max) skriven av Craig Mazin

Succession (HBO Max) skriven av Jesse Armstrong

The White Lotus (HBO Max) skriven av Mike White

Bästa manus i en mini- eller antologiserie eller tv-film

Beef (Netflix) skriven av Lee Sung Jin

Fire Island (Hulu) skriven av Joel Kim Booster

Fleishman Is In Trouble (FX) skriven av Taffy Brodesser-Akner

Prey (Hulu) skriven av Patrick Aison, Dan Trachtenberg

Swarm (Prime Video) skriven av Janine Nabers, Donald Glover

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel) skriven av Al Yankovic, Eric Appel

Bästa regi i en dramaserie

Andor (Disney+) regi av Benjamin Caron

Bad Sisters (Apple TV+) regi av Dearbhla Walsh

The Last Of Us (HBO Max) regi av Peter Hoar

Succession (HBO Max) regi av Andrij Parekh

Succession (HBO Max) regi av Mark Mylod

Succession (HBO Max) regi av Lorene Scafaria

The White Lotus (HBO Max) regi av Mike White

Bästa regi i en komediserie

Barry (HBO Max) regi av Bill Hader

The Bear (FX) regi av Christopher Storer

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video) regi av Amy Sherman-Palladino

The Ms. Pat Show (BET+) regi av Mary Lou Belli

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+) regi av Declan Lowney

Wednesday (Netflix) regi av Tim Burton

Bästa regi i en mini- eller antologiserie eller tv-film

Beef (Netflix) regi av Lee Sung Jin

Beef (Netflix) regi av Jake Schreier

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix) regi av Carl Franklin

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix) regi av Paris Barclay

Fleishman Is In Trouble (FX) regi av Valerie Faris, Jonathan Dayton

Prey (Hulu) regi av Dan Trachtenberg

Bästa talkshow

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)

The Problem With Jon Stewart (Apple TV+)

Bästa realitytävlingsprogram

The Amazing Race (CBS)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (MTV)

Survivor (CBS)

Top Chef (Bravo)

The Voice (NBC)

Bästa animerade program

Bob’s Burgers (Fox)

Entergalactic (Netflix)

Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal (Adult Swim)

Rick And Morty (Adult Swim)

The Simpsons (Fox)

Best Structured Reality Program

Antiques Roadshow (PBS)

Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives (Food Network)

Love Is Blind (Netflix)

Queer Eye (Netflix)

Shark Tank (ABC)

Best Unstructured Reality Program

Indian Matchmaking (Netflix)

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked (MTV)

Selling Sunset (Netflix)

Vanderpump Rules (Bravo)

Welcome to Wrexham (FX)

Bästa tv-film

Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas (NBC)

Fire Island (Hulu)

Hocus Pocus 2 (Disney+)

Prey (Hulu)

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel)

Bästa gameshow

Family Feud (ABC)

Jeopardy! (ABC)

The Price Is Right (CBS)

That’s My Jam (NBC)

Wheel of Fortune (ABC)

Best Scripted Variety Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO Max)

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO Max)

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Best Variety Special (Live)

The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna (Fox)

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage (Netflix)

Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium (Disney+)

The Oscars (ABC)

75th Annual Tony Awards (CBS)

Best Variety Special (Pre-recorded)

Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love (NBC)

John Mulaney: Baby J (Netflix)

Lizzo: Live In Concert (HBO Max)

Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music & Laughter (ABC)

Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would (Netflix)

Wanda Sykes: I’m An Entertainer (Netflix)

Bästa realityprogramledare

Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness (Queer Eye)

Nicole Byer (Nailed It!)

Padma Lakshmi (Top Chef)

Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph (Baking It)

RuPaul (RuPaul’s Drag Race)

Bästa gameshow-programledare

Mayim Bialik (Jeopardy!)

Steve Harvey (Family Feud)

Ken Jennings (Jeopardy!)

Keke Palmer (Password)

Pat Sajak (Wheel of Fortune)

Bästa manliga gästroll i en komediserie

Jon Bernthal (The Bear)

Luke Kirby (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Nathan Lane (Only Murders in the Building)

Pedro Pascal (Saturday Night Live)

Oliver Platt (The Bear)

Sam Richardson (Ted Lasso)

Bästa manliga gästroll i en dramaserie

Murray Bartlett (The Last of Us)

James Cromwell (Succession)

Lamar Johnson (The Last of Us)

Arian Moayed (Succession)

Nick Offerman (The Last of Us)

Keivonn Montreal Woodard (The Last of Us)

Bästa kvinnliga gästroll i en komediserie

Becky Ann Baker (Ted Lasso)

Quinta Brunson (Saturday Night Live)

Taraji P. Henson (Abbott Elementary)

Judith Light (Poker Face)

Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso)

Harriet Walter (Ted Lasso)

Bästa kvinnliga gästroll i en dramaserie

Hiam Abbass (Succession)

Cherry Jones (Succession)

Melanie Lynskey (The Last of Us)

Storm Reid (The Last of Us)

Anna Torv (The Last of Us)

Harriet Walter (Succession)

Bästa dokumentär

Being Mary Tyler Moore (HBO Max)

Judy Blume Forever (Prime Video)

My Transparent Life (Prime Video)

Pamela, A Love Story (Netflix)

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie (Apple TV+)

Bästa dokumentärserie

Dear Mama (FX)

100 Foot Wave (HBO Max)

Secrets of the Elephants (National Geographic)

The 1619 Project (Hulu)

The U.S. and the Holocaust (PBS)

Best Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special

The Light We Carry: Michelle Obama & Oprah Winfrey (Netflix)

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman (Netflix)

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy (CNN)

Taste the Nation With Padma Lakshmi (Hulu)

United Shades Of America With W. Kamau Bell (CNN)

Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking

The Accused: Damned Or Devoted? (PBS)

Aftershock (Hulu)

Last Flight Home (Paramount+)

The Territory (National Geographic)