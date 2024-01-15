Dags för Emmygalan – Skarsgård har ny chans till vinst
TT
Uppdaterad 2024-01-16 | Publicerad 2024-01-15
Efter att ha skjutits upp på grund av Hollywoodstrejken är det till slut dags för tv-galan Emmy Awards.
Störst chans att ta hem pris har ”Succession”, som fått 27 nomineringar.
Vanligtvis hålls Emmy-galan i september, men strejken bland manusförfattare och skådespelare i Hollywood gjorde att evenemanget sköts upp ett halvår. Nu äger galan rum natten mot tisdag, med start klockan 02.00 svensk tid.
Värd för galan är ”Blackish”-skådespelaren Anthony Anderson. Han har aldrig tidigare lett Emmy-galan, men har varit värd för NAACP Image Awards åtta gånger.
Som vanligt, skriver Variety, ligger HBO-serier bra till för att kamma hem priser. Flaggskeppet ”Succession”, som gick i mål med sin sista säsong i fjol, är nominerad 27 gånger. Bland annat är Alexander Skarsgård nominerad för sin gästroll som antagonisten Lukas Matsson.
Näst flest nomineringar har ”The last of us”, 24 stycken, och trea kommer ”The White Lotus” med 23 nomineringar.
Förseningen gör att priserna som delas ut inte riktigt är i synk med sändningsdatumen. Till exempel är ”The bear” nominerad till 13 priser – men för sin första säsong, trots att andra säsongen redan har sänts. Rösterna har också lagts för flera månader sedan, den 28 augusti.
Alla nominerade:
Bästa dramaserie
Andor (Disney+)
Better Call Saul (AMC)
The Crown (Netflix)
House of the Dragon (HBO/Max)
The Last of Us (HBO/Max)
Succession (HBO/Max)
The White Lotus (HBO/Max)
Yellowjackets (Showtime)
Bästa manliga skådespelare i en dramaserie
Jeff Bridges (The Old Man)
Brian Cox (Succession)
Kieran Culkin (Succession)
Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us)
Jeremy Strong (Succession)
Bästa kvinnliga skådespelare i en dramaserie
Sharon Horgan (Bad Sisters)
Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)
Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us)
Keri Russell (The Diplomat)
Sarah Snook (Succession)
Bästa manliga biroll i en dramaserie
F. Murray Abraham (The White Lotus)
Nicholas Braun (Succession)
Michael Imperioli (The White Lotus)
Theo James (The White Lotus)
Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)
Alan Ruck (Succession)
Will Sharpe (The White Lotus)
Alexander Skarsgård (Succession)
Bästa kvinnliga biroll i en dramaserie
Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)
Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown)
Meghann Fahy (The White Lotus)
Sabrina Impacciatore (The White Lotus)
Aubrey Plaza (The White Lotus)
Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)
J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)
Simona Tabasco (The White Lotus)
Bästa komediserie
Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Barry (HBO/Max)
The Bear (FX)
Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
Wednesday (Netflix)
Bästa kvinnliga skådespelare i en komediserie
Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)
Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)
Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face)
Jenna Ortega (Wednesday)
Bästa manliga skådespelare i en komediserie
Bill Hader (Barry)
Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)
Jason Segel (Shrinking)
Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)
Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)
Bästa manliga biroll i en komediserie
Anthony Carrigan (Barry)
Phil Dunster (Ted Lasso)
Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)
James Marsden (Jury Duty)
Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear)
Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)
Henry Winkler (Barry)
Bästa kvinnliga biroll i en komediserie
Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)
Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)
Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)
Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)
Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)
Jessica Williams (Shrinking)
Bästa mini- eller antologiserie
Beef (Netflix)
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)
Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)
Fleishman Is in Trouble (FX)
Obi-Wan Kenobi (Disney+)
Bästa kvinnliga skådespelare i en mini- eller antologiserie eller tv-film
Lizzy Caplan (Fleishman Is in Trouble)
Jessica Chastain (George & Tammy)
Dominique Fishback (Swarm)
Kathryn Hahn (Tiny Beautiful Things)
Riley Keough (Daisy Jones & the Six)
Ali Wong (Beef)
Bästa manliga skådespelare i en mini- eller antologiserie eller tv-film
Taron Egerton (Black Bird)
Kumail Nanjiani (Welcome to Chippendales)
Evan Peters (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)
Daniel Radcliffe (Weird: The Al Yankovic Story)
Michael Shannon (George & Tammy)
Steven Yeun (Beef)
Bästa manliga biroll i en mini- eller antologiserie eller tv-film
Murray Bartlett (Welcome To Chippendales)
Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird)
Richard Jenkins (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)
Joseph Lee (Beef)
Ray Liotta (Black Bird)
Young Mazino (Beef)
Jesse Plemons (Love & Death)
Bästa kvinnliga biroll i en mini- eller antologiserie eller tv-film
Annaleigh Ashford (Welcome To Chippendales)
Maria Bello (Beef)
Claire Danes (Fleishman Is In Trouble)
Juliette Lewis (Welcome to Chippendales)
Camila Morrone (Daisy Jones & The Six)
Niecy Nash-Betts (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)
Merritt Wever (Tiny Beautiful Things)
Bästa manus i en komediserie
Barry (HBO Max) skriven av Bill Hader
The Bear (FX) skriven av Christopher Storer
Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee) skriven av Mekki Leeper
Only Murders in the Building (Hulu) skriven av John Hoffman, Matteo Borghese, Rob Turbovsky
The Other Two (HBO Max) skriven av Chris Kelly, Sarah Schneider
Ted Lasso (Apple TV+) skriven av Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, Jason Sudeikis
Bästa manus i en dramaserie
Andor (Disney+) skriven av Beau Willimon
Bad Sisters (Apple TV+) skriven av Sharon Horgan, Dave Finkel, Brett Baer
Better Call Saul (AMC) skriven av Gordon Smit
Better Call Saul (AMC) skriven av Peter Gould
The Last Of Us (HBO Max) skriven av Craig Mazin
Succession (HBO Max) skriven av Jesse Armstrong
The White Lotus (HBO Max) skriven av Mike White
Bästa manus i en mini- eller antologiserie eller tv-film
Beef (Netflix) skriven av Lee Sung Jin
Fire Island (Hulu) skriven av Joel Kim Booster
Fleishman Is In Trouble (FX) skriven av Taffy Brodesser-Akner
Prey (Hulu) skriven av Patrick Aison, Dan Trachtenberg
Swarm (Prime Video) skriven av Janine Nabers, Donald Glover
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel) skriven av Al Yankovic, Eric Appel
Bästa regi i en dramaserie
Andor (Disney+) regi av Benjamin Caron
Bad Sisters (Apple TV+) regi av Dearbhla Walsh
The Last Of Us (HBO Max) regi av Peter Hoar
Succession (HBO Max) regi av Andrij Parekh
Succession (HBO Max) regi av Mark Mylod
Succession (HBO Max) regi av Lorene Scafaria
The White Lotus (HBO Max) regi av Mike White
Bästa regi i en komediserie
Barry (HBO Max) regi av Bill Hader
The Bear (FX) regi av Christopher Storer
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video) regi av Amy Sherman-Palladino
The Ms. Pat Show (BET+) regi av Mary Lou Belli
Ted Lasso (Apple TV+) regi av Declan Lowney
Wednesday (Netflix) regi av Tim Burton
Bästa regi i en mini- eller antologiserie eller tv-film
Beef (Netflix) regi av Lee Sung Jin
Beef (Netflix) regi av Jake Schreier
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix) regi av Carl Franklin
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix) regi av Paris Barclay
Fleishman Is In Trouble (FX) regi av Valerie Faris, Jonathan Dayton
Prey (Hulu) regi av Dan Trachtenberg
Bästa talkshow
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)
Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)
The Problem With Jon Stewart (Apple TV+)
Bästa realitytävlingsprogram
The Amazing Race (CBS)
RuPaul’s Drag Race (MTV)
Survivor (CBS)
Top Chef (Bravo)
The Voice (NBC)
Bästa animerade program
Bob’s Burgers (Fox)
Entergalactic (Netflix)
Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal (Adult Swim)
Rick And Morty (Adult Swim)
The Simpsons (Fox)
Best Structured Reality Program
Antiques Roadshow (PBS)
Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives (Food Network)
Love Is Blind (Netflix)
Queer Eye (Netflix)
Shark Tank (ABC)
Best Unstructured Reality Program
Indian Matchmaking (Netflix)
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked (MTV)
Selling Sunset (Netflix)
Vanderpump Rules (Bravo)
Welcome to Wrexham (FX)
Bästa tv-film
Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas (NBC)
Fire Island (Hulu)
Hocus Pocus 2 (Disney+)
Prey (Hulu)
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel)
Bästa gameshow
Family Feud (ABC)
Jeopardy! (ABC)
The Price Is Right (CBS)
That’s My Jam (NBC)
Wheel of Fortune (ABC)
Best Scripted Variety Series
A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO Max)
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO Max)
Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Best Variety Special (Live)
The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna (Fox)
Chris Rock: Selective Outrage (Netflix)
Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium (Disney+)
The Oscars (ABC)
75th Annual Tony Awards (CBS)
Best Variety Special (Pre-recorded)
Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love (NBC)
John Mulaney: Baby J (Netflix)
Lizzo: Live In Concert (HBO Max)
Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music & Laughter (ABC)
Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would (Netflix)
Wanda Sykes: I’m An Entertainer (Netflix)
Bästa realityprogramledare
Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness (Queer Eye)
Nicole Byer (Nailed It!)
Padma Lakshmi (Top Chef)
Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph (Baking It)
RuPaul (RuPaul’s Drag Race)
Bästa gameshow-programledare
Mayim Bialik (Jeopardy!)
Steve Harvey (Family Feud)
Ken Jennings (Jeopardy!)
Keke Palmer (Password)
Pat Sajak (Wheel of Fortune)
Bästa manliga gästroll i en komediserie
Jon Bernthal (The Bear)
Luke Kirby (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Nathan Lane (Only Murders in the Building)
Pedro Pascal (Saturday Night Live)
Oliver Platt (The Bear)
Sam Richardson (Ted Lasso)
Bästa manliga gästroll i en dramaserie
Murray Bartlett (The Last of Us)
James Cromwell (Succession)
Lamar Johnson (The Last of Us)
Arian Moayed (Succession)
Nick Offerman (The Last of Us)
Keivonn Montreal Woodard (The Last of Us)
Bästa kvinnliga gästroll i en komediserie
Becky Ann Baker (Ted Lasso)
Quinta Brunson (Saturday Night Live)
Taraji P. Henson (Abbott Elementary)
Judith Light (Poker Face)
Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso)
Harriet Walter (Ted Lasso)
Bästa kvinnliga gästroll i en dramaserie
Hiam Abbass (Succession)
Cherry Jones (Succession)
Melanie Lynskey (The Last of Us)
Storm Reid (The Last of Us)
Anna Torv (The Last of Us)
Harriet Walter (Succession)
Bästa dokumentär
Being Mary Tyler Moore (HBO Max)
Judy Blume Forever (Prime Video)
My Transparent Life (Prime Video)
Pamela, A Love Story (Netflix)
Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie (Apple TV+)
Bästa dokumentärserie
Dear Mama (FX)
100 Foot Wave (HBO Max)
Secrets of the Elephants (National Geographic)
The 1619 Project (Hulu)
The U.S. and the Holocaust (PBS)
Best Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special
The Light We Carry: Michelle Obama & Oprah Winfrey (Netflix)
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman (Netflix)
Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy (CNN)
Taste the Nation With Padma Lakshmi (Hulu)
United Shades Of America With W. Kamau Bell (CNN)
Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking
The Accused: Damned Or Devoted? (PBS)
Aftershock (Hulu)
Last Flight Home (Paramount+)
The Territory (National Geographic)