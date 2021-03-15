Oscarsgalan 2021: Här är alla årets nomineringar

Oscarsnominerade skådespelare, regissörer och filmer

Av: Natalie Demirian

Publicerad: 15 mars 2021 kl. 19.02

David Finchers ”Mank” har flest nomineringar och Molly Sandéns sånginsats i låten ”Husavik” kan belönas med en Oscar.

Här är hela listan med Oscarsnomineringarna 2021.

Oscarsgalan 2021 sänds den 25 april och kan i Sverige ses i TV4, TV4 Play och C More.

Foto: TT Amanda Seyfried och Gary Oldman i ”Mank”

Bästa film

”The father”

”Judas and the Black Messiah”

”Mank”

”Minari”

”Nomadland”

”Promising young woman”

”Sound of metal”

”The trial of the Chicago 7”

Foto: TT Chloé Zhao (t.h.) är nominerad för bästa regi. Här med Frances McDormand under inspelningen av ”Nomadland”.

Bästa regi

Thomas Vinterberg (”En runda till”)

David Fincher (”Mank”)

Lee Isaac Chung (”Minari”)

Chloé Zhao (”Nomadland”)

Emerald Fennell (”Promising young woman”)

Bästa manliga huvudroll

Riz Ahmed (”Sound of metal”)

Chadwick Boseman (”Ma Rainey's black bottom”)

Anthony Hopkins (”The father”)

Gary Oldman (”Mank”)

Steven Yeun (”Minari”)

Foto: Niko Tavernise Sacha Baron Cohen är nominerad för sin roll i ”The trial of the Chicago 7”.

Bästa manliga biroll

Sacha Baron Cohen (”The trial of the Chicago 7”)

Daniel Kaluuya, (”Judas and the Black Messiah”)

Leslie Odom Jr, (”One night in Miami”)

Paul Raci, (”Sound of metal”)

Lakeith Stanfield, (”Judas and the Black Messiah”)

Bästa kvinnliga huvudroll

Viola Davis (”Ma Rainey's black bottom”)

Andra Day (”United States vs Billie Holiday”)

Vanessa Kirby (”Pieces of a woman”)

Frances McDormand (”Nomadland”)

Carey Mulligan (”Promising young woman”)

Foto: Lacey Terrell Glenn Close är nominerad för sin roll i ”Hillbilly Elegy”.

Bästa kvinnliga biroll

Maria Bakalova (”Borat subsequent moviefilm”)

Glenn Close (”Hillbilly Elegy”)

Olivia Colman (”The father”)

Amanda Seyfried (”Mank”)

Yuh-Jung Youn (”Minari”)

Bästa originalmusik

”Da 5 Bloods”

”Mank”

”Minari”

”News of the world”

”Själen”

Foto: Henrik Montgomery Molly Sandén är nominerad för sin sånginsats i ”Eurovision Song Contest: The story of Fire Saga”.

Bästa originalsång

”Fight For You” (”Judas and the Black Messiah”)

”Hear my voice” (”The trial of the Chicago 7”)

”Husavik” (”Eurovision Song Contest: The story of Fire Saga”)

”Io si (Seen)” (”Med livet framför sej”)

”Speak now” (”One night in Miami”)

Bästa manus efter förlaga

”Borat subsequent moviefilm”

”The father”

”Nomadland”

”One night in Miami”

”Den vita tigern”

Bästa originalmanus

”Judas and the Black Messiah”

”Minari”

”Promising young woman”

”Sound of metal”

”The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Foto: Charles Sykes ”Crip camp” är en av fem nominerade dokumentärfilmer.

Bästa dokumentärfilm

”Collective”

”Crip camp”

”The mole agent”

”Bläckfisken och jag”

”Time”

Bästa dokumentär (kortfilm)

”Colette”

”A concerto is a conversation”

”Do not split”

”Hunger ward”

”A love song for Natasha”

Bästa internationella långfilm

”En runda till”, Danmark

”Better days”, Hong Kong

”Collective”, Rumänien

”The man who sold his skin”, Tunisien

”Quo vadis, Aida?”, Bosnien & Herzegovina

Foto: TT NYHETSBYRÅN Disney-Pixars ”Själen”

Bästa ljud

”Greyhound”

”Mank”

”News of the world”

”Själen”

”Sound of metal”

Bästa produktionsdesign

”The father”

”Ma Rainey's black bottom”

”Mank”

”News of the world”

”Tenet”

Bästa filmredigering

”The father”

”Nomadland”

”Promising young woman”

”Sound of metal”

”The trial of the Chicago 7”

Bästa foto

”Judas and the Black Messiah”

”Mank”

”News of the world”

”Nomadland”

”The trial of the Chicago 7”

Bästa visuella effekter

”Love and monsters”

”The midnight sky”

”Mulan”

”Den fantastiska Ivan”

”Tenet”

Foto: David Lee ”Ma Rainey’s black bottom”

Bästa makeup & hår

”Emma”

”Hillbilly elegy”

”Ma Rainey's black bottom”

”Mank”

”Pinocchio”

Bästa animerade kortfilm

”Kaninhålan”

”Genius Loci”

”If anything happens I love you”

”Opera”

”Yes-people”

Bästa kortfilm

”Feeling through”

”The letter room”

”The present”

”Two distant strangers”

”White eye”

Foto: Chris Johnson ”Fåret Shaun: Farmageddon”

Bästa animerade långfilm

”Framåt”

”Till månen och tillbaka”

”Fåret Shaun: Farmageddon”

”Själen”

”Wolfwalkers”

Bästa kostymdesign

”Emma”

”Ma Rainey's black bottom”

”Mank”

”Mulan”

”Pinocchio”

