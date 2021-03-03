Disney plus Star – här är alla filmer och serier

300 titlar släpps

Av: Moa Malmqvist

Publicerad: 03 mars 2021 kl. 20.23

Här är alla serier och filmer som släpps i lanseringen av Disney plus Star.

Strömningstjänsten försöker nu nå den vuxnare publiken.

Totalt släpps 300 nya filmer och serier.

I september förra året lanserades Disney plus i Sverige. Nu släpper tjänsten ett nya kategorin Star som ska nå den vuxna publiken.

Priset för att använda Disney plus kommer i samband med lanseringen att höjas från 69 kronor i månaden till 89 kronor. Star kräver således ingen ytterligare prenumeration utan ingår i Disney plus-medlemskapet.

Bland de 220 nya titlarna återfinns klassiker som ”Die hard”, Titanic”, ”Pretty woman”, ”Grey’s anatomy” och ”How I met your mother”. Star släpper också fyra egenproducerade serier – thrillerserien ”Big sky”, dramaserierna ”Love, Victor” och ”Helströms” samt animerade ”Solar opposites”. Ytterligare 31 serier är planerade att släppas under 2021.

Foto: AP Bruce Willis i ”Die hard”.

Här är filmerna som finns på Star

12 Rounds

The 13th Warrior

25th Hour

9 To 5

Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter

Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie

The Air Up There

The Alamo, (2004)

All About Steve

Anna And The King

Annapolis

Another Earth

Antwone Fisher

Aquamarine

Australia

Bad Company (2002)

Bad Company (Aka: Tool Shed)

Baggage Claim

Be Water

Beaches

Belle

The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel

Big Trouble

Big Trouble In Little China

Black Nativity

The Book Thief

Borat: Cultural Learnings Of America For Make Benefit Glorious Nation ...

Boys Don’t Cry

Braveheart

Breaking And Entering

Brokedown Palace

Broken Arrow (1996)

Brooklyn

Bubble Boy

Buffy, The Vampire Slayer

Can’t Buy Me Love

Casanova (2005)

Cedar Rapids

Chain Reaction

Cold Creek Manor

Color Of Money, The

Commando (1985)

Con Air

Conan The Barbarian

Consenting Adults

Corky Romano

The Counselor

Crazy Heart

Crazy/Beautiful

Crimson Tide

The Crucible

Cyrus

The Darjeeling Limited

Dark Water

Date Night

The Day The Earth Stood Still, (2008)

Dead Presidents

Deadpool

Deadpool 2

Deja Vu

Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo

The Devil Wears Prada

Die Hard

Die Hard 2

Die Hard With A Vengeance

Doc & Darryl

The Dominican Dream

Double Take

Down Periscope

Downhill

Dragonball: Evolution

The Drop

The East

Ed Wood

The Edge

Enemy Of The State

Enough Said

Exodus: Gods And Kings

The Fab Five (2011)

The Family Stone

Flightplan

The Fly, (1986)

The French Connection

Fright Night

From Hell

Genoa Bridge Disaster

Gentlemen Broncos

Gifted (2017)

The Gods Must Be Crazy

A Good Day To Die Hard

Good Morning, Vietnam

A Good Year

The Good, The Bad, The Hungry

The Grand Budapest Hotel

Grosse Pointe Blank

The Happening

The Heat, (2013)

Hidalgo

High Fidelity

High Heels And Low Lifes

Hitchcock

Hitler’s Battle Against The Press

Hitman

Hitman: Agent 47

Holy Man

Hope Springs (2003)

I Love You, Beth Cooper

I, Robot

Idiocracy

In Her Shoes

Independence Day

Independence Day: Resurgence

Jennifer´s Body

The Jewel Of The Nile

John Tucker Must Die

Just Married

Just Wright

King Arthur

Kingdom Of Heaven

Kingsman: The Golden Circle

Kingsman: The Secret Service

Kung Pow: Enter The Fist

La 92

The Ladykillers

Last Dance (1996)

The Last King Of Scotland

The League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen

The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou

Life Of Pi

Little Big Men

Little Miss Sunshine

Live Free Or Die Hard

Logan

The Longest Ride

Love, Simon

Mad Love (1995)

Mafia Confidential

The Marine

Marked For Death

The Marrying Man

Max Payne

The Maze Runner

Maze Runner: The Death Cure

Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials

Melinda And Melinda

Men Of Honor

Metro

Miami Rhapsody

Mistress America

Moulin Rouge (2001)

My Father The Hero

Mystery, Alaska

Never Let Me Go

Notes On A Scandal

Nothing To Lose

Notorious

Office Space

The Other Woman (2014)

Our Family Wedding

Paper Towns

Phi Slama Jama

Powder

The Preacher’s Wife

Pretty Woman

Primeval

Quills

Quiz Show

Red Sparrow

The Ringer

Road To Perdition

Robin Hood (1991)

Romancing The Stone

Ruby Sparks

Runaway Bride

Rushmore

Say It Isn’t So

The Scarlet Letter

Sea Of Shadows

The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel

The Secret Life Of Bees

The Secret Life Of Walter Mitty

The Sessions

Shadow Conspiracy

Shallow Hal

Shining Through

The Siege

Signs

A Simple Twist Of Fate

The Sitter

Six Days, Seven Nights

Sleeping With The Enemy

Snake Eyes

Snatched

Solaris

Someone Like You

Speed

Speed 2: Cruise Control

Spy

Spy Hard

Starship Troopers

Stoker

Super Troopers (2002)

Super Troopers 2

Surrogates

Taxi (2004)

Terminal Velocity

There’s No Place Like Home

There’s Something About Mary

The Thin Red Line, (1999)

This Means War

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Three Fugitives

The Three Stooges (2012)

Titan A.E.

Tombstone

Trance

Transporter 2

The Transporter

Unbreakable

Unstoppable (2010)

Up Close & Personal

Veronica Guerin

Victor Frankenstein

The Village, (2004)

Waiting To Exhale

Waitress

The War Of The Roses

The Watch, (2012)

The Waterboy

What Carter Lost

What Lies Beneath

What’s Love Got To Do With It

When A Man Loves A Woman

White Men Can’t Jump

Why Him?

William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet

Win Win

Working Girl (1988)

The X-files

The X-files: I Want To Believe

Year Of The Scab

Tv-serien ”Lost”.

Här är serierna som finns på Star

24 (S 1-8)

24: Legacy (S 1)

24: Live Another Day (S1)

80s, The Greatest (S1)

80s, The Decade That Made Us (S1)

9-1-1 (S1-3)

9-1-1: Lone Star (S1)

90s, The Greatest, (S1)

Alias (S1-5)

American Dad (S1-16)

Big Sky (S1)

Blackish (S1-6)

Body Of Proof (S1-3)

Bones (S1-12)

Brothers & Sisters (S 1-5)

Buffy The Vampire Slayer (S1-7)

Burn Notice (S1-7)

Castle (S1-8)

The Cleveland Show (S1-4)

Cougar Town (S1-6)

Criminal Minds (S1-15)

Desperate Housewives (S1-8)

Devious Maids (S1-4)

Dollface (S1)

Don’t Trust The B---- In Apartment 23 (S1-2)

Drugs, Inc (S4)

Eli Stone (S1-2)

Family Guy (S1-18)

Feud: Bette And Joan (S1)

Flashforward (S1)

Fosters, The (S1-5)

Futurama (S1-10)

The Gifted (S1-2)

Glee (S1-6)

Greys Anatomy (S1-16)

Helstrom (S1)

Hitler’s Death Squad (S1)

How I Met Your Mother (S1-9)

The Killing (S1-4)

Lost (S1-6)

Love, Victor (S1)

Mayans M.C. (S1-2)

Modern Family (S1-11)

Nazi Megastructures (S1-3)

Perception (S1-3)

Prison Break (S1-5)

Resident, The (S1-3)

Resurrection (S1-2)

Revenge (S1-4)

Scandal (S1-7)

Scream Queens (S1-2)

Scrubs (S1-9)

Sleepy Hollow S1-4)

Snowfall (S1-3)

Solar Opposites (S1)

Sons Of Anarchy (S1-7)

Strain, The (S1-4)

Terra Nova (S1)

Trust (S1)

Ugly Betty (S1-4)

White Collar (S1-6)

Eva Longoria, Felicity Huffman, Marcia Cross, Teri Hatcher och Nicollette Sheridan i ”Desperate housewives”.

