Disney plus Star – här är alla filmer och serier
300 titlar släpps
Av: Moa Malmqvist
NÖJE
Här är alla serier och filmer som släpps i lanseringen av Disney plus Star.
Strömningstjänsten försöker nu nå den vuxnare publiken.
Totalt släpps 300 nya filmer och serier.
I september förra året lanserades Disney plus i Sverige. Nu släpper tjänsten ett nya kategorin Star som ska nå den vuxna publiken.
Priset för att använda Disney plus kommer i samband med lanseringen att höjas från 69 kronor i månaden till 89 kronor. Star kräver således ingen ytterligare prenumeration utan ingår i Disney plus-medlemskapet.
Bland de 220 nya titlarna återfinns klassiker som ”Die hard”, Titanic”, ”Pretty woman”, ”Grey’s anatomy” och ”How I met your mother”. Star släpper också fyra egenproducerade serier – thrillerserien ”Big sky”, dramaserierna ”Love, Victor” och ”Helströms” samt animerade ”Solar opposites”. Ytterligare 31 serier är planerade att släppas under 2021.
Här är filmerna som finns på Star
12 Rounds
The 13th Warrior
25th Hour
9 To 5
Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter
Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie
The Air Up There
The Alamo, (2004)
All About Steve
Anna And The King
Annapolis
Another Earth
Antwone Fisher
Aquamarine
Australia
Bad Company (2002)
Bad Company (Aka: Tool Shed)
Baggage Claim
Be Water
Beaches
Belle
The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel
Big Trouble
Big Trouble In Little China
Black Nativity
The Book Thief
Borat: Cultural Learnings Of America For Make Benefit Glorious Nation ...
Boys Don’t Cry
Braveheart
Breaking And Entering
Brokedown Palace
Broken Arrow (1996)
Brooklyn
Bubble Boy
Buffy, The Vampire Slayer
Can’t Buy Me Love
Casanova (2005)
Cedar Rapids
Chain Reaction
Cold Creek Manor
Color Of Money, The
Commando (1985)
Con Air
Conan The Barbarian
Consenting Adults
Corky Romano
The Counselor
Crazy Heart
Crazy/Beautiful
Crimson Tide
The Crucible
Cyrus
The Darjeeling Limited
Dark Water
Date Night
The Day The Earth Stood Still, (2008)
Dead Presidents
Deadpool
Deadpool 2
Deja Vu
Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo
The Devil Wears Prada
Die Hard
Die Hard 2
Die Hard With A Vengeance
Doc & Darryl
The Dominican Dream
Double Take
Down Periscope
Downhill
Dragonball: Evolution
The Drop
The East
Ed Wood
The Edge
Enemy Of The State
Enough Said
Exodus: Gods And Kings
The Fab Five (2011)
The Family Stone
Flightplan
The Fly, (1986)
The French Connection
Fright Night
From Hell
Genoa Bridge Disaster
Gentlemen Broncos
Gifted (2017)
The Gods Must Be Crazy
A Good Day To Die Hard
Good Morning, Vietnam
A Good Year
The Good, The Bad, The Hungry
The Grand Budapest Hotel
Grosse Pointe Blank
The Happening
The Heat, (2013)
Hidalgo
High Fidelity
High Heels And Low Lifes
Hitchcock
Hitler’s Battle Against The Press
Hitman
Hitman: Agent 47
Holy Man
Hope Springs (2003)
I Love You, Beth Cooper
I, Robot
Idiocracy
In Her Shoes
Independence Day
Independence Day: Resurgence
Jennifer´s Body
The Jewel Of The Nile
John Tucker Must Die
Just Married
Just Wright
King Arthur
Kingdom Of Heaven
Kingsman: The Golden Circle
Kingsman: The Secret Service
Kung Pow: Enter The Fist
La 92
The Ladykillers
Last Dance (1996)
The Last King Of Scotland
The League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen
The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou
Life Of Pi
Little Big Men
Little Miss Sunshine
Live Free Or Die Hard
Logan
The Longest Ride
Love, Simon
Mad Love (1995)
Mafia Confidential
The Marine
Marked For Death
The Marrying Man
Max Payne
The Maze Runner
Maze Runner: The Death Cure
Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials
Melinda And Melinda
Men Of Honor
Metro
Miami Rhapsody
Mistress America
Moulin Rouge (2001)
My Father The Hero
Mystery, Alaska
Never Let Me Go
Notes On A Scandal
Nothing To Lose
Notorious
Office Space
The Other Woman (2014)
Our Family Wedding
Paper Towns
Phi Slama Jama
Powder
The Preacher’s Wife
Pretty Woman
Primeval
Quills
Quiz Show
Red Sparrow
The Ringer
Road To Perdition
Robin Hood (1991)
Romancing The Stone
Ruby Sparks
Runaway Bride
Rushmore
Say It Isn’t So
The Scarlet Letter
Sea Of Shadows
The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel
The Secret Life Of Bees
The Secret Life Of Walter Mitty
The Sessions
Shadow Conspiracy
Shallow Hal
Shining Through
The Siege
Signs
A Simple Twist Of Fate
The Sitter
Six Days, Seven Nights
Sleeping With The Enemy
Snake Eyes
Snatched
Solaris
Someone Like You
Speed
Speed 2: Cruise Control
Spy
Spy Hard
Starship Troopers
Stoker
Super Troopers (2002)
Super Troopers 2
Surrogates
Taxi (2004)
Terminal Velocity
There’s No Place Like Home
There’s Something About Mary
The Thin Red Line, (1999)
This Means War
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Three Fugitives
The Three Stooges (2012)
Titan A.E.
Tombstone
Trance
Transporter 2
The Transporter
Unbreakable
Unstoppable (2010)
Up Close & Personal
Veronica Guerin
Victor Frankenstein
The Village, (2004)
Waiting To Exhale
Waitress
The War Of The Roses
The Watch, (2012)
The Waterboy
What Carter Lost
What Lies Beneath
What’s Love Got To Do With It
When A Man Loves A Woman
White Men Can’t Jump
Why Him?
William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet
Win Win
Working Girl (1988)
The X-files
The X-files: I Want To Believe
Year Of The Scab
Här är serierna som finns på Star
24 (S 1-8)
24: Legacy (S 1)
24: Live Another Day (S1)
80s, The Greatest (S1)
80s, The Decade That Made Us (S1)
9-1-1 (S1-3)
9-1-1: Lone Star (S1)
90s, The Greatest, (S1)
Alias (S1-5)
American Dad (S1-16)
Big Sky (S1)
Blackish (S1-6)
Body Of Proof (S1-3)
Bones (S1-12)
Brothers & Sisters (S 1-5)
Buffy The Vampire Slayer (S1-7)
Burn Notice (S1-7)
Castle (S1-8)
The Cleveland Show (S1-4)
Cougar Town (S1-6)
Criminal Minds (S1-15)
Desperate Housewives (S1-8)
Devious Maids (S1-4)
Dollface (S1)
Don’t Trust The B---- In Apartment 23 (S1-2)
Drugs, Inc (S4)
Eli Stone (S1-2)
Family Guy (S1-18)
Feud: Bette And Joan (S1)
Flashforward (S1)
Fosters, The (S1-5)
Futurama (S1-10)
The Gifted (S1-2)
Glee (S1-6)
Greys Anatomy (S1-16)
Helstrom (S1)
Hitler’s Death Squad (S1)
How I Met Your Mother (S1-9)
The Killing (S1-4)
Lost (S1-6)
Love, Victor (S1)
Mayans M.C. (S1-2)
Modern Family (S1-11)
Nazi Megastructures (S1-3)
Perception (S1-3)
Prison Break (S1-5)
Resident, The (S1-3)
Resurrection (S1-2)
Revenge (S1-4)
Scandal (S1-7)
Scream Queens (S1-2)
Scrubs (S1-9)
Sleepy Hollow S1-4)
Snowfall (S1-3)
Solar Opposites (S1)
Sons Of Anarchy (S1-7)
Strain, The (S1-4)
Terra Nova (S1)
Trust (S1)
Ugly Betty (S1-4)
White Collar (S1-6)