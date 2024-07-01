Tv-toppen: Fotboll och allsång dominerar
TT
Uppdaterad 13.59 | Publicerad 13.28
Fotboll. Allsång. Fotboll, fotboll, fotboll.
Sport dominerar listan även denna vecka, men säsongspremiären av ”Allsång på Skansen” smyger sig in på en andraplats.
1. Fotbolls-EM: England–Slovakien (SVT2, söndag) 1 158 000
2. Allsång på Skansen (SVT1, tisdag) 1 078 000
3. Fotbolls-EM: Tyskland–Danmark (TV4, lördag) 1 034 000
4. Fotbolls-EM: Spanien-Georgien (TV4, söndag) 965 000
5. Fotbolls-EM: Kroatien–Italien (TV4, måndag) 923 000
6. Fotbolls-EM: England–Slovenien (SVT1, tisdag) 864 000
7. Fotbolls-EM: Tyskland–Ungern (TV4, onsdag) 700 000.
8. Fotbolls-EM: Georgien–Portugal (TV4, onsdag) 750 000
9. Fotbolls-EM: Schweiz–Italien (SVT2, lördag) 687 000
10. Fotbolls-EM: Frankrike–Polen (TV4, tisdag) 569 000
Mätperiod: 24/6–30/7 2024. Inga nyhetsprogram, Sportnytt eller program under tio minuter tas med på listan.
Källa: MMS