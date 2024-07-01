Nöje

Tv-toppen: Fotboll och allsång dominerar

TT

Uppdaterad 13.59 | Publicerad 13.28

Fotboll. Allsång. Fotboll, fotboll, fotboll.

Sport dominerar listan även denna vecka, men säsongspremiären av ”Allsång på Skansen” smyger sig in på en andraplats.

Fotbolls-EM

1. Fotbolls-EM: England–Slovakien (SVT2, söndag) 1 158 000

2. Allsång på Skansen (SVT1, tisdag) 1 078 000

Pernilla Wahlgren efter tisdagens säsongspremiär av Allsång på Skansen, som lockade över en miljon tv-tittare.
Foto: Caisa Rasmussen/TT

3. Fotbolls-EM: Tyskland–Danmark (TV4, lördag) 1 034 000

4. Fotbolls-EM: Spanien-Georgien (TV4, söndag) 965 000

5. Fotbolls-EM: Kroatien–Italien (TV4, måndag) 923 000

6. Fotbolls-EM: England–Slovenien (SVT1, tisdag) 864 000

7. Fotbolls-EM: Tyskland–Ungern (TV4, onsdag) 700 000.

8. Fotbolls-EM: Georgien–Portugal (TV4, onsdag) 750 000

9. Fotbolls-EM: Schweiz–Italien (SVT2, lördag) 687 000

10. Fotbolls-EM: Frankrike–Polen (TV4, tisdag) 569 000

Mätperiod: 24/6–30/7 2024. Inga nyhetsprogram, Sportnytt eller program under tio minuter tas med på listan.

Källa: MMS

