Intervjun som Britney Spears team ville stoppa

10 years after my interview with Britney Spears was cut short these 16 censured questions might shed a light as to how overprotected Britney Spears has been under her fathers conservatorship. Because this mixture of straight forward, Swedish related and rather innocent questions are what Britney’s team banned me from asking in 2011, ahead of her ”Femme fatale tour”:

You brought your children along last time, will your family join you this time around too? Is that important/not important?

You've worked with lots of Swedish song writers in the past, have you scheduled any meetings with them when you're in Stockholm?

Which of the Swedish song writers have you had most fun with and why?

What was your first reaction when you saw the now world famous Youtube clip with Chris Crocker, the “Leave Britney alone”-one?

Could you imagine your fan support would go to that extent? How do you feel about it?

When was the last time you felt really anonymous?

What do you think of the younger Disney-stars that has come after you, like Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez? Ever worried they might take your place in the limelight?

You had your breakthrough together with Swedish musicmakers, the likes of Max Martin, Andreas Carlsson etc. Now Lady Gaga had her massive breakthrough also with a Swedish musicmaker, RedOne, why do you think this is? What is it with artists and Swedish music producers together that really works?

Have you been in contact with RedOne? Would you like to work with him or what do you think a Britney/RedOne song would sound like?

A couple of years ago, you shaved your head. When you try to recall that moment... when you decided to get rid of your long hair... What made you do it? Can you understand that decision today?

You've been a target for so much gossip and the mags loves to put pics in them and criticize every angle of you, what you look like, how you act, things you say, things you don't say and yet you seem to come stronger out of every thing that you have gone through. Why do you think that is?

Your sister Jamie Lynn seems to be into astrology. How about you? What do the stars tell you?

How do you prepare for a concert tour like this? Jinx-things?

I'm based here in London and I really miss a certain type of crisp bread that we have in Sweden, and also some sweets that are almost impossible to find here. Do you have anythings like that that you always see to it to put in your handbag or rucksack before leaving home?

Besides of course feeling proud of it, does it make you feel old too?