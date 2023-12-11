Golden Globe-nominering till Alexander Skarsgård

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama
- Brian Cox, "Succession"
- Pedro Pascal, "The Last of Us"
- Kieran Culkin, "Succession"
- Jeremy Strong, "Succession"
- Gary Oldman, "Slow Horses"
- Dominic West, "The Crown"
Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
- "Beef"
- "Lessons in Chemistry"
- "Daisy Jones & the Six"
- "All the Light We Cannot See"
- "Fellow Travelers"
- "Fargo"
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
- Ayo Edebiri, "The Bear"
- Natasha Lyonne, "Poker Face"
- Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary"
- Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
- Selena Gomez, "Only Murders in the Building"
- Elle Fanning, "The Great"
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
- Emma Stone, "Poor Things"
- Margot Robbie, "Barbie"
- Natalie Portman, "May December"
- Fantasia Barrino, "The Color Purple"
- Alma Pöysti, "Fallen Leaves"
- Jennifer Lawrence, "No Hard Feelings"
Best Original Score — Motion Picture
- Ludwig Göransson, "Oppenheimer"
- Robbie Robertson, "Killers of the Flower Moon"
- Mica Levi, "The Zone of Interest"
- Daniel Pemberton, "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse"
- Jerskin Fendrix, "Poor Things"
- Joe Hisaishi, "The Boy and the Heron"
Best Motion Picture — Non-English Language
- "Anatomy of a Fall" (France)
- "The Zone of Interest" (United Kingdom)
- "Society of the Snow" (Spain)
- "Fallen Leaves" (Finland)
- "Past Lives" (United States)
- "Io capitano" (Italy)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Television Series
- Matthew Macfadyen, "Succession"
- James Marsden, "Jury Duty"
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach, "The Bear"
- Billy Cruddup, "The Morning Show"
- Alexander Skarsgård, "Succession"
- Alan Ruck, "Succession"
Best Original Song — Motion Picture
- "What Was I Made For?" by Billie Eilish and Finneas (from "Barbie")
- "Dance the Night" by Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt (from "Barbie")
- Addicted to Romance" by Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa (from "She Came to Me")
- "Road to Freedom" by Lenny Kravitz (from "Rustin")
- "Peaches" by Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond and John Spiker (from "The Super Mario Bros. Movie")
- "I'm Just Ken" by Andrew Wyatt and Mark Ronson (from "Barbie")
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Television Series
- Meryl Streep, "Only Murders in the Building"
- Hannah Waddingham, "Ted Lasso"
- Elizabeth Debicki, "The Crown"
- Christina Ricci, "Yellowjackets"
- Abby Elliott, "The Bear"
- J. Smith-Cameron, "Succession"
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
- Brie Larson, "Lessons in Chemistry"
- Ali Wong, "Beef"
- Riley Keough, "Daisy Jones & the Six"
- Elizabeth Olsen, "Love and Death"
- Juno Temple, "Fargo"
- Rachel Weisz, "Dead Ringers"
Best Motion Picture — Animated
- "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse"
- "The Boy and the Heron"
- "Elemental"
- "The Super Mario Bros. Movie"
- "Wish"
- "Suzume"
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
- Ryan Gosling, "Barbie"
- Robert DeNiro, "Killers of the Flower Moon"
- Robert Downey Jr., "Oppenheimer"
- Charles Melton, "May December"
- William Dafoe, "Poor Things"
Best Screenplay — Motion Picture
- Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, "Barbie"
- Tony McNamara, "Poor Things"
- Celine Song, "Past Lives"
- Christopher Nolan, "Oppenheimer"
- Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese, "Killers of the Flower Moon"
- Justine Triet and Arthur Harari, "Anatomy of a Fall"
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
- Jeremy Allen White, "The Bear"
- Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso"
- Bill Hader, "Barry"
- Jason Segel, "Shrinking"
- Steve Martin, "Only Murders in the Building"
- Martin Short, "Only Murders in the Building"
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
- Steven Yeun, "Beef"
- Matt Bomer, "Fellow Travelers"
- Sam Claflin, "Daisy Jones & the Six"
- David Oyelowo, "Lawmen: Bass Reeves"
- Jon Hamm, "Fargo"
- Woody Harrelson, "White House Plumbers"