Hoppa till innehållAftonbladet

Dagens namn: Sigrid, Siri

Nöje

/

Alexander Skarsgård

Golden Globe-nominering till Alexander Skarsgård

Finlandssvenska skådespelaren Alma Pöysti och den svenska kompositören Ludwig Göransson kan prisas

TT

Aftonbladet

Uppdaterad 2024-01-03 | Publicerad 2023-12-11

Alexander Skarsgård är nominerad till en Golden Globe. Arkivbild.
Foto: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/TT

Alexander Skarsgård kan få sin andra Golden Globe.

Hollywoodsvensken fick priset för bästa biroll redan för fem år sedan för miniserien ”Big little lies”.

Nu lyfts svensken fram i samma kategori för sin insats i den sista säsongen av dramaserien ”Succession”.

Skarsgård är också nominerad till tv-priset Emmy för sin roll som den svenske IT-miljardären Lukas Matsson. Den galan äger rum i januari.

Även den svenska kompositören Ludwig Göransson blev nominerad. Linköpingsmusikern skrev musiken till sommarens storfilm ”Oppenheimer”.

Finlandssvenska skådespelaren Alma Pöysti fick något överraskande en nominering som bästa kvinnliga huvudroll i en komedi eller musikal för sin roll i Aki Kaurismäkis ”Höstlöv som faller”.

Holappa (Jussi Vatanen) och Ansa (Alma Pöysti) i Aki Kaurismäkis "Höstlöv som faller". Pressbild.
Foto: Folkets Bio

Golden Globe – efter skandalerna

Golden Globe-galan betraktas av många som den näst finaste prisutdelningen i Hollywood efter Oscarsgalan och brukar ge en fingervisning om vilka som kan komma ifråga för de gyllene statyetterna.

Galan drevs tidigare av filmjournalisterna i Hollywood Foreign Press Assocation, men efter en omfattande korruptionsskandal lades den organisationen ned tidigare i år. Ett tv-produktionsbolag köpte loss själva priset och arrangerar galan nästa år.

300 journalister från olika delar av världen röstar fram pristagarna. Golden Globe lyfter fram nominerade både i film- och tv-kategorier och till i år har dessutom antalet nominerade utökats till sex namn i varje kategori.

Golden Globe-galan äger rum den 7 januari.

Alma Pöysti på röda mattan.
Foto: Sebastian Gabsch

ANNONS

Boka hotell till höstlovet med upp till 25% rabatt – erbjudandet finns just nu på Elites hotell över hela landet!

Boka här

Extern länk från Elite Hotels

Följ ämnen i artikeln

Alexander Skarsgård

Golden Globe

Alma Pöysti

Ludwig Göransson

Tv-serien ”The Crown” tog storslam på lyckad och annorlunda Golden Globe-gala

Alexander Skarsgård nominerad till Emmy

En stående ovation för piloten är på sin plats

”Filmen har en fräsch syn på kärlek och sex”

PLUS Golden Globe-galan 2024 – plusbetyg på kläderna