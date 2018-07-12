Emmy awards + FÖLJ

Här är alla nominerade till Emmy awards 2018

Foto: Helen Sloan / AP TT ”Game of thrones” har flest nomineringar.

12 juli 2018 18:08

”Game of thrones” kan bli Emmygalans stora vinnare.

Tv-serien kammar hem hela 22 nomineringar, rapporterar AP.

Galan sänds live från Angeles den 17 september.

På torsdagen presenterade Samira Wiley från ”Handmaid’s tale” och ”Orange is the new black” samt ”The Blacklist”-skådespelaren Ryan Eggold årets alla Emmynomineringar under en direktsänd presskonferens.

Få koll på de nominerade här (ett urval), listan uppdateras löpande:

BÄSTA DRAMASERIE

”The Americans”

”The Crown”

”Game of Thrones”

”The Handmaid’s Tale”

”Stranger Things”

”This Is Us”

”Westworld”

BÄSTA MANLIGA HUVUDROLL, DRAMA

Jason Bateman, ”Ozark”

Sterling K. Brown, ”This Is Us”

Ed Harris, ”Westworld”

Matthew Rhys, ”The Americans”

Milo Ventimiglia, ”This Is Us”

Jeffrey Wright, ”Westworld”

BÄSTA KVINNLIGA HUVUDROLL, DRAMA

Claire Foy, ”The Crown”

Elisabeth Moss, ”The Handmaid’s Tale”

Sandra Oh, ”Killing Eve”

Keri Russell, ”The Americans”

Evan Rachel Wood, ”Westworld”

Tatiana Maslany, ”Orphan Black”

BÄSTA MANLIGA BIROLL, DRAMA

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, ”Game of Thrones”

Peter Dinklage, ”Game of Thrones”

Mandy Patinkin, ”Homeland”

David Harbour, ”Stranger Things”

Matt Smith, ”The Crown”

Joseph Fiennes, ”The Handmaid’s Tale”

BÄSTA KVINNLIGA BIROLL, DRAMA

Lena Headey, ”Game of Thrones”

Millie Bobby Brown, ”Stranger Things”

Vanessa Kirby, ”The Crown”

Yvonne Strahovsi, ”The Handmaid’s Tale”

Alexis Bledel, ”The Handmaid’s Tale”

Ann Dowd, ”The Handmaid’s Tale”

Thandie Newton, ”Westworld”

BÄSTA KOMEDISERIE

“Atlanta” (FX)

“Barry” (HBO)

“Black-ish” (ABC)

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” (HBO)

“GLOW” (Netflix)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon)

“Silicon Valley” (HBO)

“The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” (Netflix)

BÄSTA MANLIGA HUVUDROLL, KOMEDI

Donald Glover, ”Atlanta”

Bill Hader, ”Barry”

Anthony Anderson, ”Black-ish”

William H. Macy, ”Shameless”

Ted Danson, ”The Good Place”

Larry David, ”Curb Your Enthusiasm”

BÄSTA KVINNLIGA HUVUDROLL, KOMEDI

Pamelon Adlon, ”Better Things”

Rachel Brosnahan, ”The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Allison Janney, ”Mom”

Issa Rae, ”Insecure”

Tracee Ellis Ross, ”Black-ish”

Lily Tomlin, ”Grace and Frankie”

BÄSTA MANLIGA BIROLL, KOMEDI

Brian Tyree Henry, ”Atlanta”

Henry Winkler, ”Barry”

Louie Anderson, ”Baskets”

Alec Baldwin, ”Saturday Night Live”

Kenan Thompson, ”Saturday Night Live”

Tony Shalhoub, ”The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Tituss Burgess, ”Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”

BÄSTA KVINNLIGA BIROLL, KOMEDI

Zazie Beetz, ”Atlanta”

Betty Gilpin, ”GLOW”

Laurie Metcalf, ”Roseanne”

Aidy Bryant, ”Saturday Night Live”

Leslie Jones, ”Saturday Night Live”

Kate McKinnon, ”Saturday Night Live”

Alex Borstein, ”The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Megan Mullaly, ”Will & Grace”

BÄSTA MANLIGA HUVUDROLL, MINISERIE/FILM

Antonio Banderas, “Genius: Picasso”

Darren Criss, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”

Benedict Cumberbatch, “Patrick Melrose”

Jeff Daniels, “The Looming Tower”

John Legend, “Jesus Christ Superstar”

Jesse Plemons, “USS Callister”

BÄSTA KVINNLIGA HUVUDROLL, MINISERIE/FILM

Laura Dern, “The Tale”

Jessica Biel, “The Sinner”

Michelle Dockery, “Godless”

Edie Falco, “The Menendez Murders”

Regina King, “Seven Seconds”

Sarah Paulson, “American Horror Story: Cult”

BÄSTA REALITYTÄVLINGSPROGRAMMET

“The Amazing Race”

“American Ninja Warrior”

“Project Runway”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Top Chef”

“The Voice”

BÄSTA TV-FILMEN

”Fahrenheit 451”

”Flint”

”Paterno”

”The Tale”

”Black Mirror: USS Callister”

BÄSTA TALKSHOWROGRAMMET

”The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”

”Full Frontal with Samantha Bee”

”Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

”Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”

”The Late Late Show with James Corden”

”The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”

12 juli 2018 18:08