Följ Oscarsgalan 2020 här
Uppdaterad:
I natt är det dags för Oscarsgalan 2020. Följ med Aftonbladets liverapportering från galan för att se om dina favoriter tar hem några statyetter.
Bästa film
”Le Mans ’66”
”The Irishman”
”Jojo Rabbit”
”Joker”
”Unga kvinnor”
”Marriage Story”
”1917”
”Once upon a time in Hollywood”
”Parasit”
Bästa regi
”The Irishman” – Martin Scorsese
”Joker” – Todd Philips
”1917” – Sam Mendes
”Once upon a time in Hollywood” – Quentin Tarantino
”Parasit” – Bong Joon-ho
Bästa kvinnliga huvudroll
Cynthia Erivo – ”Harriet”
Scarlett Johansson – ”Marriage story”
Saoirse Ronan – ”Unga kvinnor”
Charlize Theron – ”Bombshell”
Renée Zellweger – ”Judy”
Bästa manliga huvudroll
Antonio Banderas – ”Pain and glory”
Leonardo DiCaprio – ”Once upon a time in Hollywood”
Adam Driver – ”Marriage story”
Joaquin Phoenix – ”Joker”
Jonathan Pryce – ”The two popes”
Bästa kvinnliga biroll
Kathy Bates – ”Richard Jewell”
Laura Dern – ”Marriage story”
Scarlett Johansson – ”Jojo Rabbit”
Florence Pugh – ”Unga kvinnor”
Margot Robbie – ”Bombshell”
Bästa manliga biroll
Tom Hanks – ”A beautiful day in the neighborhood”
Anthony Hopkins – ”The two popes”
Al Pacino – ”The Irishman”
Joe Pesci – ”The Irishman”
VINNARE: Brad Pitt – ”Once upon a time in Hollywood”
Bästa manus efter förlaga
”The Irishman”
”Jojo Rabbit”
”Joker”
”Unga kvinnor”
”The two popes”
Bästa originalmanus
”Knives out”
”Marriage story”
”1917”
”Once upon a time in Hollywood”
”Parasit”
Bästa kostym
”The Irishman”
”Jojo Rabbit”
”Joker”
”Unga kvinnor”
”Once upon a time in Hollywood”
Bästa ljudmixning
”Ad Astra”
”Le Mans ’66”
”Joker”
”1917”
”Once upon a time in Hollywood”
Bästa ljudklippning
”Le Mans ’66”
”Joker”
”1917”
”Once upon a time in Hollywood”
”Star Wars: The rise of Skywalker”
Bästa originalmusik
”Joker”
”Unga kvinnor”
”Marriage story”
”1917”
”Star Wars: The rise of Skywalker”
Bästa originallåt
”I can't let you throw yourself away” – ”Toy Story 4”
”(I'm gonna) love me again” – ”Rocketman”
”I'm standing with you” – ”Breakthrough”
”Into the unknown” – ”Frost 2”
”Stand up” – ”Harriet”
Bästa långfilmsdokumentär
”American factory”
”The cave”
”The edge of democracy”
”For Sama”
”Honeyland”
Bästa kortfilmsdokumentär
”In the absence”
”Learning to skateboard in a war Zone (if you’re a girl)
”Life overtakes me”
”St. Louis Superman”
”Walk, run, cha-cha”
Bästa icke engelskspråkiga film
”Corpus Christi” (Polen)
”Honeyland” (Nordmakedonien)
”Les Misérables” (Frankrike)
”Dolor y gloria” (Spanien)
”Parasit” (Sydkorea)
Bästa produktionsdesign
”The Irishman”
”Jojo Rabbit”
”1917”
”Once upon a time in Hollywood”
”Parasit”
Bästa klippning
”Le Mans ’66”
”The Irishman”
”Jojo Rabbit”
”Joker”
”Parasit”
Bästa foto
”The Irishman”
”Joker”
”The lighthouse”
”1917”
”Once upon a time in Hollywood”
Bästa specialeffekter
”Avengers: Endgame”
”The Irishman”
”Lejonkungen”
”1917”
”Star Wars: The rise of Skywalker”
Bästa smink och hår
”Bombshell”
”Joker”
”Judy”
”Maleficent: Mistress of Evil”
”1917”
Bästa animerade långfilm
”Draktränaren 3”
”I lost my body”
”Klaus”
”Missing link”
”Toy story 4”
Bästa animerade kortfilm
”Dcera (Daughter)”
”Hair love”
”Kitbull”
”Memorable”
”Sister”
Bästa kortfilm
”Brotherhood”
”Nefta football club”
”The neighbors’ window”
”Saria”
”A sister”