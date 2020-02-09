Oscarsgalan

Följ Oscarsgalan 2020 här

FILM

I natt är det dags för Oscarsgalan 2020. Följ med Aftonbladets liverapportering från galan för att se om dina favoriter tar hem några statyetter.

Bästa film

  • ”Le Mans ’66”

  • ”The Irishman”

  • ”Jojo Rabbit”

  • ”Joker”

  • ”Unga kvinnor”

  • ”Marriage Story”

  • ”1917”

  • ”Once upon a time in Hollywood”

  • ”Parasit”

Bästa regi

  • ”The Irishman” – Martin Scorsese

  • ”Joker” – Todd Philips

  • ”1917” – Sam Mendes

  • ”Once upon a time in Hollywood” – Quentin Tarantino

  • ”Parasit” – Bong Joon-ho

Bästa kvinnliga huvudroll

  • Cynthia Erivo – ”Harriet”

  • Scarlett Johansson – ”Marriage story”

  • Saoirse Ronan – ”Unga kvinnor”

  • Charlize Theron – ”Bombshell”

  • Renée Zellweger – ”Judy”

Bästa manliga huvudroll

  • Antonio Banderas – ”Pain and glory”

  • Leonardo DiCaprio – ”Once upon a time in Hollywood”

  • Adam Driver – ”Marriage story”

  • Joaquin Phoenix – ”Joker”

  • Jonathan Pryce – ”The two popes”

Bästa kvinnliga biroll

  • Kathy Bates – ”Richard Jewell”

  • Laura Dern – ”Marriage story”

  • Scarlett Johansson – ”Jojo Rabbit”

  • Florence Pugh – ”Unga kvinnor”

  • Margot Robbie – ”Bombshell”

Bästa manliga biroll

  • Tom Hanks – ”A beautiful day in the neighborhood”

  • Anthony Hopkins – ”The two popes”

  • Al Pacino – ”The Irishman”

  • Joe Pesci – ”The Irishman”

  • VINNARE: Brad Pitt – ”Once upon a time in Hollywood”

Bästa manus efter förlaga

  • ”The Irishman”

  • ”Jojo Rabbit”

  • ”Joker”

  • ”Unga kvinnor”

  • ”The two popes”

Bästa originalmanus

  • ”Knives out”

  • ”Marriage story”

  • ”1917”

  • ”Once upon a time in Hollywood”

  • ”Parasit”

Bästa kostym

  • ”The Irishman”

  • ”Jojo Rabbit”

  • ”Joker”

  • ”Unga kvinnor”

  • ”Once upon a time in Hollywood”

Bästa ljudmixning

  • ”Ad Astra”

  • ”Le Mans ’66”

  • ”Joker”

  • ”1917”

  • ”Once upon a time in Hollywood”

Bästa ljudklippning

  • ”Le Mans ’66”

  • ”Joker”

  • ”1917”

  • ”Once upon a time in Hollywood”

  • ”Star Wars: The rise of Skywalker”

Bästa originalmusik

  • ”Joker”

  • ”Unga kvinnor”

  • ”Marriage story”

  • ”1917”

  • ”Star Wars: The rise of Skywalker”

Bästa originallåt

  • ”I can't let you throw yourself away” – ”Toy Story 4”

  • ”(I'm gonna) love me again” – ”Rocketman”

  • ”I'm standing with you” – ”Breakthrough”

  • ”Into the unknown” – ”Frost 2”

  • ”Stand up” – ”Harriet”

Bästa långfilmsdokumentär

  • ”American factory”

  • ”The cave”

  • ”The edge of democracy”

  • ”For Sama”

  • ”Honeyland”

Bästa kortfilmsdokumentär

  • ”In the absence”

  • ”Learning to skateboard in a war Zone (if you’re a girl)

  • ”Life overtakes me”

  • ”St. Louis Superman”

  • ”Walk, run, cha-cha”

Bästa icke engelskspråkiga film

  • ”Corpus Christi” (Polen)

  • ”Honeyland” (Nordmakedonien)

  • ”Les Misérables” (Frankrike)

  • ”Dolor y gloria” (Spanien)

  • ”Parasit” (Sydkorea)

Bästa produktionsdesign

  • ”The Irishman”

  • ”Jojo Rabbit”

  • ”1917”

  • ”Once upon a time in Hollywood”

  • ”Parasit”

Bästa klippning

  • ”Le Mans ’66”

  • ”The Irishman”

  • ”Jojo Rabbit”

  • ”Joker”

  • ”Parasit”

Bästa foto

  • ”The Irishman”

  • ”Joker”

  • ”The lighthouse”

  • ”1917”

  • ”Once upon a time in Hollywood”

Bästa specialeffekter

  • ”Avengers: Endgame”

  • ”The Irishman”

  • ”Lejonkungen”

  • ”1917”

  • ”Star Wars: The rise of Skywalker”

Bästa smink och hår

  • ”Bombshell”

  • ”Joker”

  • ”Judy”

  • ”Maleficent: Mistress of Evil”

  • ”1917”

Bästa animerade långfilm

  • ”Draktränaren 3”

  • ”I lost my body”

  • ”Klaus”

  • ”Missing link”

  • ”Toy story 4”

Bästa animerade kortfilm

  • ”Dcera (Daughter)”

  • ”Hair love”

  • ”Kitbull”

  • ”Memorable”

  • ”Sister”

Bästa kortfilm

  • ”Brotherhood”

  • ”Nefta football club”

  • ”The neighbors’ window”

  • ”Saria”

  • ”A sister”

