Ruben Östlund

Ruben Östlund nominerad till Bafta

Kan vinna ”brittisk Oscar” för ”Triangle of sadness”

Av: 

Sandra Wejbro

Ruben Östlund.
Ruben Östlund. Foto: Jonas Ekströmer/TT

FILM

Ruben Östlund var nominerad till en Golden Globe – men vann inte.

Nu är det klart att han får en ny chans till priser – den här gången på Bafta-galan i Storbritannien.

”Triangle of sadness” är bland annat nominerad för bästa manus.

Ruben Östlunds ”Triangle of sadness” ställs mot ”The banshees of Inisherin”, ”Everything everywhere all at once”, ”The Fabelmans” och ”Tár” i kategorin bästa originalmanus.

Dolly De Leon nomineras för bästa kvinnliga biroll i ”Triangle of sadness”.

Pauline Hansson är nominerad för sin casting av rollerna i samma film.

Allra flest nomineringar får ”All quiet on the western front” med hela 14 stycken.

Bafta-galan går av stapeln den 19 februari 2023.

Nominerade till Baftas

Bästa film

  • ”All quiet on the western front” Malte Grunert
  • ”The banshees of Inisherin”, Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin, Martin McDonagh
  • ”Elvis” Gail Berman, Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martin, Patrick McCormick, Schuyler Weiss
  • ”Everything everywhere all at once”, Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Jonathan Wang
  • ”Tár”, Todd Field, Scott Lambert, Alexandra Milchan

Bästa regi

  • ”All quiet on the western front” Edward Berger
  • ”The banshees of Inisherin”, Martin McDonagh
  • ”Decision to leave”, Park Chan-wook
  • ”Everything everywhere all at once”, Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert
  • ”Tár”, Todd Field
  • ”The woman king”, Gina Prince-Bythewood

Bästa kvinnliga huvudroll

  • Cate Blanchett, ”Tár”
  • Viola Davis, ”The Woman King”
  • Danielle Deadwyler ”Till”
  • Ana de Armas, ”Blonde”
  • Emma Thompson, ”Good Luck to You, Leo Grande”
  • Michelle Yeoh, ”Everything everywhere all at once”

Bästa manliga huvudroll

  • Austin Butler, ”Elvis”
  • Colin Farrell, ”The banshees of Inisherin”
  • Brendan Fraser, ”The Whale”
  • Daryl McCormack, ”Good Luck to You, Leo Grande”
  • Paul Mescal, ”Aftersun”
  • Bill Nighy, ”Living”

Bästa kvinnliga biroll

  • Angela Bassett, ”Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
  • Hong Chau, ”The Whale”
  • Kerry Condon, ”The banshees of Inisherin”
  • Dolly De Leon, ”Triangle of Sadness”
  • Jamie Lee Curtis, ”Everything everywhere all at once”
  • Carey Mulligan, ”She Said”

Bästa manliga biroll

  • Brendan Gleeson, ”The banshees of Inisherin”
  • Barry Keoghan, ”The banshees of Inisherin”
  • Ke Huy Quan, ”Everything everywhere all at once”
  • Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse
  • Albrecht Schuch, ”All quiet on the western front”
  • Micheal Ward, ”Empire of Light”

Bästa originalmanus

  • ”The banshees of Inisherin” Martin McDonagh
  • ”Everything everywhere all at once” Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert
  • ”The Fabelmans” Tony Kushner, Steven Spielberg
  • ”Tár” Todd Field
  • ”Triangle of sadness” Ruben Östlund

Bästa manus efter en förlaga

  • ”All quiet on the western front”, Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell
  • ”Living”, Kazuo Ishiguro
  • ”The quiet girl”, L Colm Bairéad
  • ”She said”, Rebecca Lenkiewicz
  • ”The whale”, Samuel D. Hunter

Bästa brittiska film

  • ”Aftersun”, Charlotte Wells
  • ”The banshees of Inisherin”, Martin McDonagh, Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin
  • ”Brian and Charles”, Jim Archer, Rupert Majendie, David Earl, Chris Hayward
  • ”Empire of light”, Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris
  • ”Good Luck to You, Leo Grande” Sophie Hyde, Debbie Gray, Adrian Politowski, Katy Brand
  • ”Living”, Oliver Hermanus, Elizabeth Karlsen, Stephen Woolley, Kazuo Ishiguro
  • ”Roald Dahl’s Matilda the musical”, Matthew Warchus, Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Jon Finn, Luke Kelly, Dennis Kelly
  • ”See how they run”, Tom George, Gina Carter, Damian Jones, Mark Chappell
  • ”The swimmers”, Sally El Hosaini, Producer(s) TBC, Jack Thorne 
  • ”The wonder”, Sebastián Lelio, Ed Guiney, Juliette Howell, Andrew Lowe, Tessa Ross, Alice Birch, Emma Donoghue

Bästa icke-engelskspråkiga film

  • ”All quiet on the western front”, Edward Berger, Malte Grunert
  • ”Argentina 1985”, Santiago Mitre
  • ”Corsage”, Marie Kreutzer
  • ”Decision to leave”, Park Chan-wook, Ko Dae-seok
  • ”The quiet girl”, Colm Bairéad, Cleona Ní Chrualaoí

Dokumentär

  • ”All that breathes”, Shaunak Sen, Teddy Leifer, Aman Mann
  • ”All the beauty and the bloodshed”, Laura Poitras, Howard Gertler, Nan Goldin, Yoni Golijov, John Lyons
  • ”Fire of love”, Sara Dosa, Shane Boris, Ina Fichman 
  • ”Moonage daydream”, Brett Morgan
  • ”Navalny”, Daniel Roher, Diane Becker, Shane Boris, Melanie Miller, Odessa Rae

Animerad film

  • ”Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”, Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar, Alex Bulkley
  • ”Marcel the shell with shoes on”, Dean Fleisher Camp, Andrew Goldman, Elisabeth Holm, Caroline Kaplan, Paul Mezey
  • ”Puss in boots: The last wish”, Joel Crawford, Mark Swift
  • ”Turning red”, Domee Shi, Lindsey Collins

Originalmusik

  • ”All quiet on the western front”, Volker Bertelmann
  • ”Babylon” Justin Hurwitz
  • ”The banshees of Inisherin”, Carter Burwell
  • ”Everything everywhere all at once”, Son Lux
  • ”Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” Alexandre Desplat

Rollbesättning

  • ”Aftersun”, Lucy Pardee
  • ”All quiet on the western front”, Simone Bär
  • ”Elvis”, Nikki Barrett, Denise Chamian
  • ”Everything everywhere all at once”, Sarah Halley Finn
  • ”Triangle of sadness”, Pauline Hansson

Bästa foto 

  • ”All quiet on the western front”, James Friend
  • ”The Batman”, Greig Fraser
  • ”Elvis”, Mandy Walker
  • ”Empire of light”, Roger Deakins 
  • ”Top Gun: Maverick”, Claudio Miranda

Bästa klippning

  • ”All quiet on the western front”, Sven Budelmann
  • ”The banshees of Inisherin”, Mikkel E. G. Nielsen
  • ”Elvis”, Jonathan Redmond, Matt Villa
  • ”Everything everywhere all at once”, Paul Rogers
  • ”Top Gun: Maverick”, Eddie Hamilton

