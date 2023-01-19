Ruben Östlund nominerad till Bafta

Kan vinna ”brittisk Oscar” för ”Triangle of sadness”

Publicerad: I går 13.16 Uppdaterad: I går 17.41

helskärm Ruben Östlund.

Ruben Östlund var nominerad till en Golden Globe – men vann inte.

Nu är det klart att han får en ny chans till priser – den här gången på Bafta-galan i Storbritannien.

”Triangle of sadness” är bland annat nominerad för bästa manus.

Ruben Östlunds ”Triangle of sadness” ställs mot ”The banshees of Inisherin”, ”Everything everywhere all at once”, ”The Fabelmans” och ”Tár” i kategorin bästa originalmanus.

Dolly De Leon nomineras för bästa kvinnliga biroll i ”Triangle of sadness”.

Pauline Hansson är nominerad för sin casting av rollerna i samma film.

Allra flest nomineringar får ”All quiet on the western front” med hela 14 stycken.

Bafta-galan går av stapeln den 19 februari 2023.

Nominerade till Baftas

Bästa film

”All quiet on the western front” Malte Grunert

”The banshees of Inisherin”, Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin, Martin McDonagh

”Elvis” Gail Berman, Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martin, Patrick McCormick, Schuyler Weiss

”Everything everywhere all at once”, Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Jonathan Wang

”Tár”, Todd Field, Scott Lambert, Alexandra Milchan

Bästa regi

”All quiet on the western front” Edward Berger

”The banshees of Inisherin”, Martin McDonagh

”Decision to leave”, Park Chan-wook

”Everything everywhere all at once”, Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert

”Tár”, Todd Field

”The woman king”, Gina Prince-Bythewood

Bästa kvinnliga huvudroll

Cate Blanchett, ”Tár”

Viola Davis, ”The Woman King”

Danielle Deadwyler ”Till”

Ana de Armas, ”Blonde”

Emma Thompson, ”Good Luck to You, Leo Grande”

Michelle Yeoh, ”Everything everywhere all at once”

Bästa manliga huvudroll

Austin Butler, ”Elvis”

Colin Farrell, ”The banshees of Inisherin”

Brendan Fraser, ”The Whale”

Daryl McCormack, ”Good Luck to You, Leo Grande”

Paul Mescal, ”Aftersun”

Bill Nighy, ”Living”

Bästa kvinnliga biroll

Angela Bassett, ”Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Hong Chau, ”The Whale”

Kerry Condon, ”The banshees of Inisherin”

Dolly De Leon, ”Triangle of Sadness”

Jamie Lee Curtis, ”Everything everywhere all at once”

Carey Mulligan, ”She Said”

Bästa manliga biroll

Brendan Gleeson, ”The banshees of Inisherin”

Barry Keoghan, ”The banshees of Inisherin”

Ke Huy Quan, ”Everything everywhere all at once”

Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse

Albrecht Schuch, ”All quiet on the western front”

Micheal Ward, ”Empire of Light”

Bästa originalmanus

”The banshees of Inisherin” Martin McDonagh

”Everything everywhere all at once” Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert

”The Fabelmans” Tony Kushner, Steven Spielberg

”Tár” Todd Field

”Triangle of sadness” Ruben Östlund

Bästa manus efter en förlaga

”All quiet on the western front”, Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell

”Living”, Kazuo Ishiguro

”The quiet girl”, L Colm Bairéad

”She said”, Rebecca Lenkiewicz

”The whale”, Samuel D. Hunter

Bästa brittiska film

”Aftersun”, Charlotte Wells

”The banshees of Inisherin”, Martin McDonagh, Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin

”Brian and Charles”, Jim Archer, Rupert Majendie, David Earl, Chris Hayward

”Empire of light”, Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris

”Good Luck to You, Leo Grande” Sophie Hyde, Debbie Gray, Adrian Politowski, Katy Brand

”Living”, Oliver Hermanus, Elizabeth Karlsen, Stephen Woolley, Kazuo Ishiguro

”Roald Dahl’s Matilda the musical”, Matthew Warchus, Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Jon Finn, Luke Kelly, Dennis Kelly

”See how they run”, Tom George, Gina Carter, Damian Jones, Mark Chappell

”The swimmers”, Sally El Hosaini, Producer(s) TBC, Jack Thorne

”The wonder”, Sebastián Lelio, Ed Guiney, Juliette Howell, Andrew Lowe, Tessa Ross, Alice Birch, Emma Donoghue

Bästa icke-engelskspråkiga film

”All quiet on the western front”, Edward Berger, Malte Grunert

”Argentina 1985”, Santiago Mitre

”Corsage”, Marie Kreutzer

”Decision to leave”, Park Chan-wook, Ko Dae-seok

”The quiet girl”, Colm Bairéad, Cleona Ní Chrualaoí

Dokumentär

”All that breathes”, Shaunak Sen, Teddy Leifer, Aman Mann

”All the beauty and the bloodshed”, Laura Poitras, Howard Gertler, Nan Goldin, Yoni Golijov, John Lyons

”Fire of love”, Sara Dosa, Shane Boris, Ina Fichman

”Moonage daydream”, Brett Morgan

”Navalny”, Daniel Roher, Diane Becker, Shane Boris, Melanie Miller, Odessa Rae

Animerad film

”Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”, Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar, Alex Bulkley

”Marcel the shell with shoes on”, Dean Fleisher Camp, Andrew Goldman, Elisabeth Holm, Caroline Kaplan, Paul Mezey

”Puss in boots: The last wish”, Joel Crawford, Mark Swift

”Turning red”, Domee Shi, Lindsey Collins

Originalmusik

”All quiet on the western front”, Volker Bertelmann

”Babylon” Justin Hurwitz

”The banshees of Inisherin”, Carter Burwell

”Everything everywhere all at once”, Son Lux

”Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” Alexandre Desplat

Rollbesättning

”Aftersun”, Lucy Pardee

”All quiet on the western front”, Simone Bär

”Elvis”, Nikki Barrett, Denise Chamian

”Everything everywhere all at once”, Sarah Halley Finn

”Triangle of sadness”, Pauline Hansson

Bästa foto

”All quiet on the western front”, James Friend

”The Batman”, Greig Fraser

”Elvis”, Mandy Walker

”Empire of light”, Roger Deakins

”Top Gun: Maverick”, Claudio Miranda

Bästa klippning