Ruben Östlund nominerad till Bafta
Kan vinna ”brittisk Oscar” för ”Triangle of sadness”
Ruben Östlund var nominerad till en Golden Globe – men vann inte.
Nu är det klart att han får en ny chans till priser – den här gången på Bafta-galan i Storbritannien.
”Triangle of sadness” är bland annat nominerad för bästa manus.
Ruben Östlunds ”Triangle of sadness” ställs mot ”The banshees of Inisherin”, ”Everything everywhere all at once”, ”The Fabelmans” och ”Tár” i kategorin bästa originalmanus.
Dolly De Leon nomineras för bästa kvinnliga biroll i ”Triangle of sadness”.
Pauline Hansson är nominerad för sin casting av rollerna i samma film.
Allra flest nomineringar får ”All quiet on the western front” med hela 14 stycken.
Bafta-galan går av stapeln den 19 februari 2023.
Nominerade till Baftas
Bästa film
- ”All quiet on the western front” Malte Grunert
- ”The banshees of Inisherin”, Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin, Martin McDonagh
- ”Elvis” Gail Berman, Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martin, Patrick McCormick, Schuyler Weiss
- ”Everything everywhere all at once”, Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Jonathan Wang
- ”Tár”, Todd Field, Scott Lambert, Alexandra Milchan
Bästa regi
- ”All quiet on the western front” Edward Berger
- ”The banshees of Inisherin”, Martin McDonagh
- ”Decision to leave”, Park Chan-wook
- ”Everything everywhere all at once”, Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert
- ”Tár”, Todd Field
- ”The woman king”, Gina Prince-Bythewood
Bästa kvinnliga huvudroll
- Cate Blanchett, ”Tár”
- Viola Davis, ”The Woman King”
- Danielle Deadwyler ”Till”
- Ana de Armas, ”Blonde”
- Emma Thompson, ”Good Luck to You, Leo Grande”
- Michelle Yeoh, ”Everything everywhere all at once”
Bästa manliga huvudroll
- Austin Butler, ”Elvis”
- Colin Farrell, ”The banshees of Inisherin”
- Brendan Fraser, ”The Whale”
- Daryl McCormack, ”Good Luck to You, Leo Grande”
- Paul Mescal, ”Aftersun”
- Bill Nighy, ”Living”
Bästa kvinnliga biroll
- Angela Bassett, ”Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
- Hong Chau, ”The Whale”
- Kerry Condon, ”The banshees of Inisherin”
- Dolly De Leon, ”Triangle of Sadness”
- Jamie Lee Curtis, ”Everything everywhere all at once”
- Carey Mulligan, ”She Said”
Bästa manliga biroll
- Brendan Gleeson, ”The banshees of Inisherin”
- Barry Keoghan, ”The banshees of Inisherin”
- Ke Huy Quan, ”Everything everywhere all at once”
- Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse
- Albrecht Schuch, ”All quiet on the western front”
- Micheal Ward, ”Empire of Light”
Bästa originalmanus
- ”The banshees of Inisherin” Martin McDonagh
- ”Everything everywhere all at once” Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert
- ”The Fabelmans” Tony Kushner, Steven Spielberg
- ”Tár” Todd Field
- ”Triangle of sadness” Ruben Östlund
Bästa manus efter en förlaga
- ”All quiet on the western front”, Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell
- ”Living”, Kazuo Ishiguro
- ”The quiet girl”, L Colm Bairéad
- ”She said”, Rebecca Lenkiewicz
- ”The whale”, Samuel D. Hunter
Bästa brittiska film
- ”Aftersun”, Charlotte Wells
- ”The banshees of Inisherin”, Martin McDonagh, Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin
- ”Brian and Charles”, Jim Archer, Rupert Majendie, David Earl, Chris Hayward
- ”Empire of light”, Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris
- ”Good Luck to You, Leo Grande” Sophie Hyde, Debbie Gray, Adrian Politowski, Katy Brand
- ”Living”, Oliver Hermanus, Elizabeth Karlsen, Stephen Woolley, Kazuo Ishiguro
- ”Roald Dahl’s Matilda the musical”, Matthew Warchus, Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Jon Finn, Luke Kelly, Dennis Kelly
- ”See how they run”, Tom George, Gina Carter, Damian Jones, Mark Chappell
- ”The swimmers”, Sally El Hosaini, Producer(s) TBC, Jack Thorne
- ”The wonder”, Sebastián Lelio, Ed Guiney, Juliette Howell, Andrew Lowe, Tessa Ross, Alice Birch, Emma Donoghue
Bästa icke-engelskspråkiga film
- ”All quiet on the western front”, Edward Berger, Malte Grunert
- ”Argentina 1985”, Santiago Mitre
- ”Corsage”, Marie Kreutzer
- ”Decision to leave”, Park Chan-wook, Ko Dae-seok
- ”The quiet girl”, Colm Bairéad, Cleona Ní Chrualaoí
Dokumentär
- ”All that breathes”, Shaunak Sen, Teddy Leifer, Aman Mann
- ”All the beauty and the bloodshed”, Laura Poitras, Howard Gertler, Nan Goldin, Yoni Golijov, John Lyons
- ”Fire of love”, Sara Dosa, Shane Boris, Ina Fichman
- ”Moonage daydream”, Brett Morgan
- ”Navalny”, Daniel Roher, Diane Becker, Shane Boris, Melanie Miller, Odessa Rae
Animerad film
- ”Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”, Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar, Alex Bulkley
- ”Marcel the shell with shoes on”, Dean Fleisher Camp, Andrew Goldman, Elisabeth Holm, Caroline Kaplan, Paul Mezey
- ”Puss in boots: The last wish”, Joel Crawford, Mark Swift
- ”Turning red”, Domee Shi, Lindsey Collins
Originalmusik
- ”All quiet on the western front”, Volker Bertelmann
- ”Babylon” Justin Hurwitz
- ”The banshees of Inisherin”, Carter Burwell
- ”Everything everywhere all at once”, Son Lux
- ”Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” Alexandre Desplat
Rollbesättning
- ”Aftersun”, Lucy Pardee
- ”All quiet on the western front”, Simone Bär
- ”Elvis”, Nikki Barrett, Denise Chamian
- ”Everything everywhere all at once”, Sarah Halley Finn
- ”Triangle of sadness”, Pauline Hansson
Bästa foto
- ”All quiet on the western front”, James Friend
- ”The Batman”, Greig Fraser
- ”Elvis”, Mandy Walker
- ”Empire of light”, Roger Deakins
- ”Top Gun: Maverick”, Claudio Miranda
Bästa klippning
- ”All quiet on the western front”, Sven Budelmann
- ”The banshees of Inisherin”, Mikkel E. G. Nielsen
- ”Elvis”, Jonathan Redmond, Matt Villa
- ”Everything everywhere all at once”, Paul Rogers
- ”Top Gun: Maverick”, Eddie Hamilton