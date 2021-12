At the Gates är en trygg tillflykt

1. Spectre of Extinction 2. Slaughter of the Soul 3. At War With Reality 4. Cold 5. The paradox 6. To drink from the night itself 7. Suicide nation 8. Death and the labyrinth 9. Heroes & tombs 10. Nausea 11. Daggers of black haze 12. Touch by the white hands of death 13. Under a serpent sun 14. The book of sand (the abomination) 15. The mirror black Extranummer: 16. Blinded by fear 17. The night eternal