Libertines är fortfarande ett band att älska

1. Vertigo 2. Death on the stairs 3. Horrorshow 4. Time for heroes 5. Boys in the band 6. Radio America 7. Up the bracket 8. Tell the king 9. The boy looked at Johnny 10. Begging 11. The good old days 12. I get along Extranummer: 13. Mayday 14. Gunga Din 15. You’re my Waterloo 16. What Katie did 17. The delaney 18. Music when the lights go out 19. Sally Brown 20. What became of the likely lads 21. Can't stand me now 22. Don't look back into the sun