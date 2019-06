Sting pendlar mellan bara duktig och bra

1. Message in a bottle 2. If I ever lose my faith in you 3. Englishman in New York 4. If you love somebody set them free 5. Every little thing she does is magic 6. Brand new day 7. Fields of gold 8. Seven days 9. Waiting for the break of day 10. Shape of my heart 11. Fragile 12. Wrapped around your finger 13. Walking on the moon 14. So lonely 15. Desert rose 16. Roxanne 17. Can't stand losing you 18. Demolition man 19. Every breath you take Extranummer: 20. King of pain 21. Next to you