Patti Smith förenar och förtrollar

1. Wing 2. Are you experienced 3. My blakean year 4. Ghost dance 5. Beds are burning 6. Dancing barefoot 7. Beneath the southern cross 8. I’m free 9. Walk on the wild side 10. Tarkovsky (the second stop is Jupiter) 11. After the gold rush 12. Pissing in a river 13. Because the night 14. Gloria 15. People have the power