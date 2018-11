Vacker väv av vemod med Ben Howard

1. Nica libres at dusk 2. Towing the line 3. A boat to an island on the wall 4. What the moon does 5. Someone in the doorway 6. All down the mines (Interlude) 7. The defeat 8. Agatha’s song 9. Another Friday night 10. Hot heavy summer 11. Murmurations Extranummer: 12. I forget where we were 13. End of the affair 14. Sister