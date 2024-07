Luke Combs har få lägen men mycket hjärta

1. Lovin’ on you 2. Hannah Ford Road 3. Cold as you 4. One number away 5. Love you anyway 6. Going, going, gone 7. Refrigerator door 8. Must’ve never met you 9. Beautiful crazy 10. Bandpresentationsmedley: Dust on the bottle (David Lee Murphy-cover)/Meet in the middle (Diamond Rio-cover)/When I was your man (Bruno Mars-cover) 11. Forever after all 12. Fast car (Tracy Chapman-cover) 13. She got the best of me 14. Hurricane 15. 1, 2 many 16. When it rains it pours 17. Beer never broke my heart Extranummer: 18 Better together 19. The kind of love we make