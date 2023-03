Stora känslor och humor med Father John Misty

1. The next 20th century 2. The night Josh Tillman came to our apt 3. (Everything but) her love 4. Nancy from now on 5. Mr Tillman 6. Total entertainment forever 7. Just dumb tnough to try 8. Goodbye Mr Blue 9. Funny girl 10. Q4 11. This is Sally Hatchet 12. Things it would have been helpful to know before the revolution 13. When you’re smiling and astride me 14. Chloë 15. Please don’t die 16. Buddy’s rendezvous 17. Pure comedy 18. I love you, honeybear Extranummer: 19. God’s favorite customer 20. Hollywood forever cemetery sings 21. Hangout at the gallows 22. The ideal husband