Troye Sivan är en underbar popstjärna

1. Got me started 2. What’s the time where you are? 3. My my my! 4. In my room 5. Dance to this 6. Supernatural 7. Bloom 8. Still got it 9. Can’t go back, baby 10. Could cry just thinkin about you 11. One of your girls 12. Silly 13. You 14. Stud 15. 1999 16. Honey Extranummer: 17. Rush