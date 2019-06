Bob Dylan är överraskande bra och skrotbluesfunky

1. Things have changed 2. It ain’t me, babe 3. Highway 61 revisited 4. Simple twist of fate 5. Can’t wait 6. When I paint my masterpiece 7. Honest with me 8. Tryin’ to get to heaven 9. Scarlet town 10. Make you feel my love 11. Pay in blood 12. Like a rolling stone 13. Early roman kings 14. Girl from the north country 15. Love sick 16. Thunder on the mountain 17. Soon after midnight 18. Gotta serve somebody EXTRANUMMER 19. Blowin’ in the wind 20. It takes a lot to laugh, it takes a train to cry