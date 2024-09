Milt professionell samtidssoul med Hozier

1. De Selby (Part 1) 2. De Selby (Part 2) 3. Jackie and Wilson 4. From Eden 5. Francesca 6. To be alone 7. Dinner & diatribes 8. Movement 9. Cherry wine 10. I, carrion (Icarian) 11. Like real people do 12. First time 13. Would that I 14. Damage gets done 15. Almost (Sweet music) 16. Eat your young 17. First light 18. Take me to church Extranummer: 19. Nina cried power 20. Unknown/Nth 21. Work song