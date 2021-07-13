De är nominerade till Emmys 2021
”The Crown” knep återigen flera nomineringar – men även nykomlingar som ”Bridgerton” och ”Mare of Easttown” har chans att vinna flera priser.
Här är alla nominerade på Emmygalan som hålls den 19 september med komikern Cedric the entertainer som årets programledare.
Bästa dramaserie
- “The Boys” (Amazon Prime Video)
- “Bridgerton” (Netflix)
- “The Crown” (Netflix)
- “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)
- “Lovecraft Country” (HBO)
- “The Mandalorian” (Disney Plus)
- “Pose” (FX)
- “This Is Us” (NBC)
Bästa komediserie
- “Black-ish” (ABC)
- “Cobra Kai” (Netflix)
- “Emily in Paris” (Netflix)
- “Hacks” (HBO Max)
- “The Flight Attendant” (HBO Max)
- “The Kominsky Method” (Netflix)
- “Pen15” (Hulu)
- “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV Plus)
Bästa miniserie
- “I May Destroy You” (HBO)
- “Mare of Easttown” (HBO)
- “The Queen’s Gambit” (Netflix)
- “The Underground Railroad” (Amazon Prime Video)
- ”WandaVision” (Disney Plus)
Bästa manliga huvudroll i en dramaserie
- Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”)
- Jonathan Majors (“Lovecraft Country”)
- Josh O’Connor (“The Crown”)
- Regé-Jean Page (“Bridgerton”)
- Billy Porter (“Pose”)
- Matthew Rhys (“Perry Mason”)
Bästa kvinnliga huvudroll i en dramaserie
- Uzo Aduba (“In Treatment”)
- Olivia Colman (“The Crown”)
- Emma Corrin (“The Crown”)
- Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)
- Mj Rodriguez (“Pose”)
- Jurnee Smollett (“Lovecraft Country”)
Bästa manliga huvudroll i en komediserie
- Anthony Anderson (”Black-ish”)
- Michael Douglas (”The Kominsky Method”)
- William H. Macy (”Shameless”)
- Jason Sudeikis (”Ted Lasso”)
- Kenan Thompson (”Kenan”)
Bästa kvinnliga huvudroll i en komediserie
- Aidy Bryant (”Shrill”)
- Kaley Cuoco (”The Flight Attendant”)
- Allison Janney (“Mom”)
- Tracee Ellis Ross (”Black-ish”)
- Jean Smart (”Hacks”)
Bästa manliga huvudroll i en miniserie eller tv-film
- Paul Bettany (“WandaVision”)
- Hugh Grant (“The Undoing”)
- Ewan McGregor (“Halston”)
- Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Hamilton”)
- Leslie Odom Jr. (“Hamilton”)
Bästa manliga huvudroll i en miniserie eller tv-film
- Michaela Coel (“I May Destroy You”)
- Cynthia Erivo (“Genius: Aretha”)
- Elizabeth Olsen (“WandaVision”)
- Anya Taylor-Joy (“The Queen’s Gambit”)
- Kate Winslet (“Mare of Easttown”)
Bästa pratshow
- ”Conan”
- ”The Daily Show With Trevor Noah”
- ”Jimmy Kimmel Live”
- ”Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”
- ”The Last Show With Stephen Colbert”
Bästa tävlingsprogram
- ”The Amazing Race”
- ”Nailed It”
- ”RuPaul’s Drag Race”
- ”Top Chef”
- ”The Voice”
Bästa tv-film
- “Dolly Parton’s Christmas On The Square”
- “Oslo”
- “Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia”
- “Sylvie’s Love”
- “Uncle Frank”
Bästa manliga biroll i en dramaserie
- Giancarlo Esposito (“The Mandalorian”)
- O-T Fagbenie (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)
- John Lithgow (“Perry Mason”)
- Tobias Menzies (“The Crown”)
- Max Minghella (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)
- Chris Sullivan (“This Is Us”)
- Bradley Whitford (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)
- Michael K. Williams (“Lovecraft Country”)
Bästa kvinnliga biroll i en dramaserie
- Gillian Anderson (“The Crown”)
- Helena Bonham Carter (“The Crown”)
- Madeline Brewer (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)
- Ann Dowd (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)
- Aunjanue Ellis (“Lovecraft Country”)
- Emerald Fennell (“The Crown”)
- Yvonne Strahovski (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)
- Samira Wiley (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)
Bästa manliga biroll i en komediserie
- Carl Clemons-Hopkins (“Hacks”)
- Brett Goldstein (“Ted Lasso”)
- Brendan Hunt (“Ted Lasso”)
- Nick Mohammed (“Ted Lasso”)
- Paul Reiser (“The Kominsky Method”)
- Jeremy Swift (“Ted Lasso”)
- Kenan Thompson (“Saturday Night Live”)
- Bowen Yang (“Saturday Night Live”)
Bästa kvinnliga biroll i en komediserie
- Aidy Bryant (“Saturday Night Live”)
- Hannah Einbinder (“Hacks”)
- Kate McKinnon (“Saturday Night Live”)
- Rosie Perez (“The Flight Attendant”)
- Cecily Strong (“Saturday Night Live”)
- Juno Temple (“Ted Lasso”)
- Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso”)
Publisert: