Netflix – alla serier, filmer och dokumentärer som släpps i september 2021

helskärm ”Vinterviken” med Mustapha Aarab som John John och Elsa Öhrn som Elisabeth har premiär den 8 september.

Ny månad – nya heta filmer och tv-serier att upptäcka.

Här är alla nyheter på Netflix under september 2021.

Tv-serier, realityserier och dokumentärserier



How to Be a Cowboy – 1/9

Q-Force – 2/9

Money Heist Part 5: Volume 1 – 3/9

On the Verge – 7/9

The Circle: Säsong 3 – 8/9

Into the Night: Säsong 2– 8/9

Metal Shop Masters – 10/9

Lucifer: Sista säsongen – 10/9

The World's Most Amazing Vacation Rentals: Säsong 2 – 14/9

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Säsong 5 – 14/9

Too Hot To Handle Latino – 15/9: Avsnitt 1-3, 22/9: Avsnitt 4-6, 29/9: Avsnitt 7-8

Nailed It!: Säsong 6 – 15/9

Final Space: Säsong 3 – 16/9

Squid Game - 17/9

Chicago Party Aunt – 17/9

helskärm Den 17 september kommer nya säsongen av ”Sex education” med Asa Butterfield och Emma Mackey.



Sex Education: Säsong 3 – 17/9

Love on the Spectrum: Säsong 2 – 21/9

Dear White People: Volume 4 – 22/9

Jaguar – 22/9

Hospital Playlist: Säsong 2 – 23/9

Bangkok Breaking – kommer snart

Jailbirds New Orleans – 24/9

Blood & Water: Säsong 2 – 24/9

Midnight Mass – 24/9

Ganglands (Braqueurs) – 24/9

Kota Factory: Säsong 2 – kommer snart

The Chestnut Man – 29/9

MeatEater: Säsong 10 del 1 – 29/9

Luna Park – 30/9

Love 101: Säsong 2 – 30/9

Filmer



Afterlife of the Party – 2/9

Vinterviken – 8/9

Kate – 10/9

Prey – 10/9

Nightbooks – 15/9

The Father Who Moves Mountains – 17/9

Ankahi Kahaniya – 17/9

The Stronghold – 17/9

Confessions of an Invisible Girl – 22/9

Intrusion – 22/9

Je Suis Karl – 23/9

The Starling – 24/9

Friendzone – 29/9

Sounds Like Love – 29/9

No One Gets Out Alive – 29/9

helskärm ”Attack of the Hollywood Clichés!” med Rob Lowe.

Komedispecialer



Attack of the Hollywood Clichés! – 28/9

– Vilka är de värsta filmklichéerna? Detta undersöks med Rob Lowe som värd. Produceras av Rob Lowe, Jon Petrie, Charlie Brooker och Annabel Jones.

Dokumentärer



Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror – 1/9

Untold: Breaking Point – 7/9

The Women and the Murderer – 9/9

Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali – 9/9

Schumacher 15/9

My Heroes Were Cowboys – 16/9

Crime Stories: India Detectives – kommer snart

Monsters Inside: The 24 Faces of Billy Milligan – 22/9

Vendetta: Truth, Lies and The Mafia – 24/9

Barn och familj



Sharkdog – 3/9

Dive Club – 3/9

Kid Cosmic: Säsong 2 – 7/9

Octonauts: Above & Beyond – 7/9

Firedrake the Silver Dragon – 10/9

You vs. Wild: Out Cold – 14/9

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe 16/9

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Chrissy Takes the Wheel – 21/9

My Little Pony: A New Generation – 24/9

Ada Twist, Scientist – 28/9

Anime



Baki Hanma – kommer snart

Publisert: Publicerad: 26 augusti 2021 kl. 18.59