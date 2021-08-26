Netflix – alla serier, filmer och dokumentärer som släpps i september 2021
Ny månad – nya heta filmer och tv-serier att upptäcka.
Här är alla nyheter på Netflix under september 2021.
Tv-serier, realityserier och dokumentärserier
How to Be a Cowboy – 1/9
Q-Force – 2/9
Money Heist Part 5: Volume 1 – 3/9
On the Verge – 7/9
The Circle: Säsong 3 – 8/9
Into the Night: Säsong 2– 8/9
Metal Shop Masters – 10/9
Lucifer: Sista säsongen – 10/9
The World's Most Amazing Vacation Rentals: Säsong 2 – 14/9
Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Säsong 5 – 14/9
Too Hot To Handle Latino – 15/9: Avsnitt 1-3, 22/9: Avsnitt 4-6, 29/9: Avsnitt 7-8
Nailed It!: Säsong 6 – 15/9
Final Space: Säsong 3 – 16/9
Squid Game - 17/9
Chicago Party Aunt – 17/9
Sex Education: Säsong 3 – 17/9
Love on the Spectrum: Säsong 2 – 21/9
Dear White People: Volume 4 – 22/9
Jaguar – 22/9
Hospital Playlist: Säsong 2 – 23/9
Bangkok Breaking – kommer snart
Jailbirds New Orleans – 24/9
Blood & Water: Säsong 2 – 24/9
Midnight Mass – 24/9
Ganglands (Braqueurs) – 24/9
Kota Factory: Säsong 2 – kommer snart
The Chestnut Man – 29/9
MeatEater: Säsong 10 del 1 – 29/9
Luna Park – 30/9
Love 101: Säsong 2 – 30/9
Filmer
Afterlife of the Party – 2/9
Vinterviken – 8/9
Kate – 10/9
Prey – 10/9
Nightbooks – 15/9
The Father Who Moves Mountains – 17/9
Ankahi Kahaniya – 17/9
The Stronghold – 17/9
Confessions of an Invisible Girl – 22/9
Intrusion – 22/9
Je Suis Karl – 23/9
The Starling – 24/9
Friendzone – 29/9
Sounds Like Love – 29/9
No One Gets Out Alive – 29/9
Komedispecialer
Attack of the Hollywood Clichés! – 28/9
– Vilka är de värsta filmklichéerna? Detta undersöks med Rob Lowe som värd. Produceras av Rob Lowe, Jon Petrie, Charlie Brooker och Annabel Jones.
Dokumentärer
Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror – 1/9
Untold: Breaking Point – 7/9
The Women and the Murderer – 9/9
Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali – 9/9
Schumacher 15/9
My Heroes Were Cowboys – 16/9
Crime Stories: India Detectives – kommer snart
Monsters Inside: The 24 Faces of Billy Milligan – 22/9
Vendetta: Truth, Lies and The Mafia – 24/9
Barn och familj
Sharkdog – 3/9
Dive Club – 3/9
Kid Cosmic: Säsong 2 – 7/9
Octonauts: Above & Beyond – 7/9
Firedrake the Silver Dragon – 10/9
You vs. Wild: Out Cold – 14/9
He-Man and the Masters of the Universe 16/9
Go! Go! Cory Carson: Chrissy Takes the Wheel – 21/9
My Little Pony: A New Generation – 24/9
Ada Twist, Scientist – 28/9
Anime
Baki Hanma – kommer snart